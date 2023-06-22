Pawan Kalyan starrer Tholi Prema to re-release on this date — Deets inside

Tholi Prema was remade in Kannada as Preethsu Thappenilla. (Credits: Twitter)

Re-releasing popular movies in new formats is becoming a new trend in the South film industry. All Pawan Kalyan fans are familiar with his work in the 1998 romantic entertainer, Tholi Prema. Conceptualised and helmed by A. Karunakaran, the movie revolves around the life of Balu (Pawan Kalyan), who falls for the US-returned girl, Anu (Keerthi Reddy). Even after saving her life during an accident, Balu is unable to express his love for her.

Now, the makers of Tholi Prema, Sri Matha Creations, plan to release the film in over 300 theatres on June 30 before the film's silver jubilee anniversary. They will also be unveiling the new trailer of the light-hearted drama on June 24 at 10: 30 am.

Making the exciting announcement, they tweeted, “Marking the 25th Anniversary of Power star @PawanKalyan’s Magical Hit #TholiPrema, Bringing you this evergreen classic back to the Big Screens. #TholiPrema4K Grand Re-Release in 300+ Theatres from June 30. Release by @SrimathaCreati1 #Karunakaran #KeerthiReddy #Vasuki.”

About Tholi Prema

Financed by GVG Raju under the SSC Arts banner, Deva scored the songs for the movie including Ee Manase Se Se, Emi Sodhara, and Yemaindo Yemo Ee Vela. These tracks are still adored by music lovers. While Y. Maheedhar and Chota K. Naidu have been in charge of the cinematography, Marthand K Venkatesh has taken care of the editing.

For those unaware, Tholi Prema was remade in Kannada as Preethsu Thappenilla, and in Hindi as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. Director Bhumika’s Tamil drama Roja Koottam was also based on a similar storyline. Previously, Pawan Kalyan starrer Kushi too re-released some time back.

Pawal Kalyan's exciting lineup

Up next, Pawan Kalyan will lead filmmaker Samuthirakani's Bro. The Power Star will be seen sharing the screen with his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej, in the much-anticipated Tollywood drama. Brahmanandam and Ketika Sharma will essay key roles in the film.

Over and above this, Pawan Kalyan also has Krish Jagarlamudi’s forthcoming action-adventure drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu in the making. Touted to be an action-adventure flick, the drama is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

Pawan Kalyan also has Harish Shankar's directorial Ustaad Bhagat Singh in his kitty.