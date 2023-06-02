Watch: Parineeti Chopra sings Pakistani track Tu Jhoom; Anupam Kher has this to say

Parineeti Chopra will next feature in the Netflix film Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Parineeti Chopra is not just an amazing actor, but also a talented singer. Her latest Instagram post is proof of her ability to ace any track. The Kesari star dropped a video on the photo-sharing app where she can be seen crooning the song Tu Jhoom. The track is from the 14th season of Coke Studio Pakistan and was originally sung by Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen. In her video, Parineeti can be seen sitting on the floor inside a studio. She nailed the casual look in a black tank top and white trousers.

Parineeti Chopra captioned the post, "Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all-time favorite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra."

This latest rendition of the track was applauded not just by the fans, but also by fellow actors. Anupam Kher commented on the post, "Beautiful!!" Veteran actress Simi Garewal shared, "Superb!! I wish I could sing like this!!"

Parineeti Chopra has been making headlines for her relationship with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The couple got engaged on May 13 in the presence of their families and close friends. Ever since the engagement, the fans are eagerly waiting for any updates about their wedding. The rumour mill suggests that the wedding will be held sometime between September and November. A couple of days ago, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha even visited Rajasthan to scout locations for their wedding.

Up next, Parineeti Chopra will be seen as a part of the Netflix film Chamkila. She will feature alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the film. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is based on the life of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Parineeti Chopra had opted out from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to be a part of Chamkila. Talking about her role in the movie, the actress revealed, “It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila’s singing partner and wife in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh has been an immensely enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion, and collaborating with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream.”