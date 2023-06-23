Nia Sharma's Malibu beach album sets Internet on fire

Nia Sharma in a white beachwear. (Credits:Instagram)

Nia Sharma stands out as one of the prominent actresses in the Indian television industry. Alongside her professional achievements, Nia is also extremely active on social media. She maintains an active online presence, sharing mesmerizing updates from her personal and professional life. She also keeps fashion enthusiasts on their toes with her bold sartorial choices. Be it a desi avatar or a Western ensemble, Nia can make heads turn in every attire with her oomph factor. Recently, Nia Sharma set the internet on fire with her captivating photos from her vacation in California.

Nia Sharma raises the temperature in a white beachwear

In her latest Instagram post, Nia Sharma shared scorching pictures of herself at the picturesque beach in Malibu, California, clad in a stunning white monokini. Sporting a pair of black sunglasses with her wet hair swept back, she exuded an aura that raised temperatures online.

Sharing her pictures, Nia Sharma captioned the post, “Like Roasted Burnt Garlic… #martinisandsunnies #malibucalifornia.”

However, this isn’t the first time she has taken the internet by storm with her vacay pics. Nia often wins hearts with her holiday posts on social media.

Netizens react to Nia Sharma’s post

As soon as the post was up, fans reacted to Nia Sharma's photographs. While some wrote she looked stunning and added, “falling for you little bit more,” others commented on her “beauty.” One user also called her “sweetie Nia,” while others termed her "the most beautiful woman.”

Nia Sharma's professional commitments

Nia Sharma rose to fame with her role in the popular television series, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She was seen as Manvi Chaudhary in the show. Following this, she was seen alongside Ravi Dubey in another daily soap titled Jamai Raja.

Nia Sharma has also participated in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. For the unversed, Nia Sharma was last seen in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. She was there with choreographer Tarun Raj.