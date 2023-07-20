Headlines

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

New dad Vatsal Seth took to the photo-sharing app and dropped the first picture of their little bundle of joy from the hospital. Several celebs congratulated the couple.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

Celebrity couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth have entered a new and beautiful phase of their life. These two welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy on July 19. Sharing the exciting news, sources claimed that both the baby and the mother are doing well, and the actress is expected to be discharged on July 21. Drishyam-fame actress Ishita Dutta and her husband announced their pregnancy on March 31. Sharing photos of the two by the beach, twinning in matching outfits, they wrote on Instagram, “Baby on Board.” On July 20, new dad Vatsal Seth took to Instagram and dropped the first picture of their little bundle of joy.

Vatsal Seth’s picture featured the new parents from the hospital with their newborn.

The actor captioned the post, “Us...We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes," along with a red heart emoji.

Celebs congratulate Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta

Reacting to Vatsal Seth's post, several members of the television industry penned congratulatory messages for the new parents in the comment section.

Kushal Tandon wrote, "Mubarak mere bhai.”

Drashti Dhami and Anita Hassanandani penned, "Congratulations.”

Ishita Dutt on balancing work and pregnancy

Ishita Dutta opened up about balancing work and pregnancy during a media interaction. She revealed that she finished all her film shoots so that she could stay home in her final trimester and prepare to welcome the baby. She added that everyone was concerned about her working during pregnancy in the beginning as the first three months are usually very crucial. She ended up taking around 16 to 17 flights during the first two months.

Ishita Dutta was quoted as saying, "My doctors were very reassuring and my entire crew was wonderful. I thought it would be hectic, but I got enough rest during my schedule, I was extra careful and would walk slowly, I think after I confirmed the pregnancy, something changed within me.”

Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta’s marriage

Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta first met on the sets of the television show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. After being in a relationship for a year, they got married on November 28, 2017.

