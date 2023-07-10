Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

Ram Charan is expected to return to the sets of S Shankar's Game Changer on July 11, one month after welcoming his first child daughter Klin Kaara with wife Upasana.

Ram Charan recently welcomed his first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela on June 20, and has been spending time with her ever since. The new grandfather, Chiranjeevi also threw a lavish baby naming ceremony for the little bundle of joy at his Hyderabad residence. Now, the latest reports regarding the 'RRR' star claim that the Mega Power Star is all set to get back to work and resume the shoot for his next, Game Changer. Meanwhile, the fans are waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the Mega Princess.

Ram Charan's paternity leave to come to an end

If the reports are to be believed, Ram Charan is expected to start the new action schedule of the much-awaited drama from July 11 in Hyderabad. According to the reports, the team will shoot a major action sequence in the latest schedule. He is likely to shoot until the completion of the movie. For the unaware, Ram Charan concluded the climax schedule of Game Changer before welcoming Klin Kaara Konidela.

About Game Changer

Directed by S Shankar, Game Changer is slated to release in the cinema halls by the end of 2023 or early 2024. The movie is touted to be an action entertainer with a backdrop of contemporary politics. Going by the reports, Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS officer in his next. Kiara Advani has been roped in as the female lead of the movie, along with Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in supporting roles.

Now, talking about the technical crew, S Thaman is the music composer of the flick with Karthik Subbaraj as the writer. Financed by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Tirru R. Rathnavelu

Ravi Varman have headed the department of photography.

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara Konidela

Ram Charan and Upasana were blessed with a baby girl on June 20. Upasana was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on June 19, and delivered the baby at midnight. The power couple made their first public appearance with their daughter after getting discharged from the hospital.

It might also be exciting to know that Ram Charan and Upasana have moved back into Chiranjeevi's house in Hydebad's Jubilee Hills as they want their daughter to grow up with her grandparents.