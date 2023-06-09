On Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s 1st anniversary, a new pic of twins

The twins were seen posing by the window with decoration reading, "Happy Anniversary Appa Amma".

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are celebrating one year of marital bliss today, June 9. On the special occasion, their little munchkins Uyir and Ulagam gave their parents an adorable surprise.

Going by the picture shared by the filmmaker on his Instagram handle, these two were seen posing by the window with decoration reading, "Happy Anniversary Appa Amma".

The Special Post

The lovely post was captioned, "Thank you Boys #Uyir & #Ulag! How thoughtful of you TWO to decorate and give us such a nice wedding anniversary celebration...love u twooooo da thangams...We LOVE you TWO."

Here’s What Vignesh Shared

Vignesh Shivan has been sharing several posts for his better half on their first wedding anniversary. In one of his posts, the director dropped a few pictures of his ladylove, along with the following words, "En uyiroda Aadharam neengal haney...1 year filled with a lotta moments! Lotta Ups and downs...Unexpected setbacks! Testing times! But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested! holding everything together, together with my - My Uyirs & Ulagams...The strength given by the family makes all the difference! blessed with the best of people...striving to give them a good life is all the motivation that’s needed for hustlers like me...Thank you for the wonderful clicks @josephradhik@storiesbyjosephradhik...Ps: Negative comment addicts kindly excuse...may be u should try to ignore positivity."

Vignesh And Nayanthara’s Love Story

For the unaware, Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan initially met on the sets of the 2015 romantic drama Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Before taking the plunge on 9th June 2022 in a lavish ceremony in Mahabalipuram, these two were in a live-in relationship for many years.

Nayanthara's Work Commitments

Nayanthara is next slated to appear on the big screens with the forthcoming suspense drama Iraivan. Additionally, the diva will also be making her B-town debut with Atlee's directorial Jawan. Her other work commitments include the thriller Test, alongside R Madhavan, and Siddarth.

In the meantime, Vignesh Shivan's much-discussed AK 62 with Ajith Kumar has been put on the back burner for now due to creative differences. Recently, reports are doing rounds that the director is gearing up to announce his next project wife Nayanthara and Pradeep Ranganathan. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.