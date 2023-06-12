Naseeruddin Shah apologises after Sindhi language remark sparks controversy

The actor used social media to apologise for his remark and penned a note.

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is known to speak his mind and it does not always go well with others. Recently, he landed in trouble for one of his statements.

The actor has been facing a lot of backlash for his recent comment on Sindhi. He was quoted as saying that the Sindhi language isn’t spoken in Pakistan anymore. The actor used social media to apologise for his remark and penned a note

Naseeruddin Shah's Apology

Naseeruddin Shah wrote, “OK OK I apologise to the entire Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan who I seem to have deeply offended by my mistaken opinion. I admit I was ill-informed but is it necessary to crucify me for that? ‘Let him who is free from…’ as Jesus said. Actually, I’m quite enjoying being called ‘ignorant’ and ‘pretend intellectual’ after many years of being mistaken for an intelligent person. It’s quite a change!”

Naseeruddin Shah had previously shared another note to clear the air, “Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted over things I’ve said recently. One is regarding my misstatement of the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I was in error there. The second is over what I’m supposed to have said about the relationship between Marathi and Farsi. My exact words were ‘Many Marathi words are of Farsi origin.’ My intention was not to run down the Marathi language but to talk about how diversity enriches all cultures Urdu itself is a mix of Hindi Farsi Turkish and Arabic. English has borrowed words from all European languages not to mention Hindustani and I suppose that is true of every language spoken on earth.”

Naseeruddin Shah On Sindhi Language

Speaking during a promotional interview for his web series ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’ season 2, Naseeruddin Shah revealed his views on the various languages that are spoken in Pakistan. According to the actor, Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan. During an interview with Tried and Refused Productions’ YouTube channel he claimed, “They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan.”

This statement was heavily criticised by the Pakistanis, who said that Sindhi is one of the widely-spoken languages in Pakistan.