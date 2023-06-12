Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Naseeruddin Shah apologises after Sindhi language remark sparks controversy

Naseeruddin Shah opened up about various languages that are spoken in Pakistan during a promotional interview for his web series ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’ season 2.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Naseeruddin Shah apologises after Sindhi language remark sparks controversy
The actor used social media to apologise for his remark and penned a note.

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is known to speak his mind and it does not always go well with others. Recently, he landed in trouble for one of his statements. 

The actor has been facing a lot of backlash for his recent comment on Sindhi. He was quoted as saying that the Sindhi language isn’t spoken in Pakistan anymore. The actor used social media to apologise for his remark and penned a note

Naseeruddin Shah's Apology

Naseeruddin Shah wrote, “OK OK I apologise to the entire Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan who I seem to have deeply offended by my mistaken opinion. I admit I was ill-informed but is it necessary to crucify me for that? ‘Let him who is free from…’ as Jesus said. Actually, I’m quite enjoying being called ‘ignorant’ and ‘pretend intellectual’ after many years of being mistaken for an intelligent person. It’s quite a change!”

Naseeruddin Shah had previously shared another note to clear the air, “Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted over things I’ve said recently. One is regarding my misstatement of the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I was in error there. The second is over what I’m supposed to have said about the relationship between Marathi and Farsi. My exact words were ‘Many Marathi words are of Farsi origin.’ My intention was not to run down the Marathi language but to talk about how diversity enriches all cultures Urdu itself is a mix of Hindi Farsi Turkish and Arabic. English has borrowed words from all European languages not to mention Hindustani and I suppose that is true of every language spoken on earth.”

Naseeruddin Shah On Sindhi Language

Speaking during a promotional interview for his web series ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’ season 2, Naseeruddin Shah revealed his views on the various languages that are spoken in Pakistan. According to the actor, Sindhi is no longer spoken in Pakistan. During an interview with Tried and Refused Productions’ YouTube channel he claimed, “They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan.”

This statement was heavily criticised by the Pakistanis, who said that Sindhi is one of the widely-spoken languages in Pakistan.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Nia Sharma sizzles in blue body suit, hot photos goes viral
Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Bhumi Pednekar, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta attend Afwaah screening
Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year
In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 113 Assistant Professor, MO and other posts, check last date
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.