Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One: Tom Cruise wants to emulate Harrison Ford

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is busy promoting the latest addition to the Mission Impossible franchise — Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The project made under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, will hit theatres on July 12. The forthcoming spy thriller has already created a massive buzz among movie enthusiasts after the release of the promising trailer and promo videos. Recently, rumours were rife that Tom Cruise might be opting out of the Mission Impossible franchise after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Now, the actor has broken his silence on the matter.

Tom Cruise wishes to follow in Harrison Ford's footsteps

Speaking during a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Tom Cruise rubbished reports of him quitting the Mission Impossible franchise. Revealing his plans, Tom Cruise said that he wishes to follow in the footsteps of the veteran Hollywood star, Harrison Ford, best known for the titular character in the Indiana Jones franchise. Tom Cruise further added that he wants to continue making Mission Impossible films just like Harrison Ford played the lead role in the Indiana Jones franchise, until the age of 80.

Tom Cruise was quoted as saying, “Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age.”

About Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will see Tom Cruise reprise his famous role as IMF agent, Ethan Hunt. In addition to this, the seventh movie of the franchise will see Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Frederick Schmidt, Mariela Garriga, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, and Cary Elwes in key roles. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has already premiered on the Spanish Steps in Rome on June 19 this year.

When it comes to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the makers have already decided on a release date for the movie. It’s scheduled to hit theatres next year, on June 28.