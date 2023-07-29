Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer delayed; new release date to be announced soon

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's upcoming drama Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was scheduled to release on August 4 but the makers have announced that the film has been postponed.

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty will be seen sharing the screen in Mahesh Babu P's romantic comedy Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theatres on August 4. Now, the latest buzz regarding the project is that the release of the movie has been postponed. The makers have taken the decision as the post-production work of the movie is taking longer than expected. The makers will be announcing the new release date soon. The latest update has left movie enthusiasts disappointed as the release has been delayed just two weeks before the movie was supposed to hit the silver screens.

The makers of the film, UV Creations took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, “As much as we wanted to bring Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty to you on August 4. Due to some delays in the post-production work, we had to postpone the release. We’ll be with unlimited fun and entertainment very soon! New release date and theatrical trailer date announcement soon.”

Apologising for the delay, the makers assured that they will be announcing a new release date soon.

They captioned the post, “We apologize from the bottom of our hearts for this unforeseen delays. We will soon be serving #MissShettyMrPolishetty, a comedic feast, with a side of laughter...Stay tuned for the New release date and trailer.”

We apologize from the bottom of our hearts for this unforeseen delays.



We will soon be serving #MissShettyMrPolishetty, a comedic feast, with a side of laughter...



Stay tuned for the New release date and trailer... pic.twitter.com/LpMbdrVTsm — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 29, 2023

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Going by the teaser of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty released in April, the film will share the tale of two opposite individuals who end up coming closer under unusual circumstances. Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the movie is being produced by UV Creations. Apart from Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, Nassar, Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam Koushik Mahata, and Tulasi will be seen in significant roles.

While Radhan has composed the songs and background score for the venture, Nirav Shah has taken care of the cinematography. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the head of the editing department, and Rajeevan is the art director.

It remains to be seen when Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty makes it to the cinema halls.