Headlines

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer delayed; new release date to be announced soon

Man gets 40000-page reply to RTI plea, brings home documents in SUV

Jaipur rains: Incessant rainfall causes waterlogging in various parts of city

Watch: Yusuf Pathan turns back the clock, smashes 25-runs off ex-Pakistan star in Zimbabwe Afro T10 league

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI: Rain likely to play spoilsport as India eye series win

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

क्या आप जानते हैं इन जानी-मानी कंपनियों का पुराना नाम?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

This Aamir Khan movie had no buyers, rejected by distributors, canned for a year; it's not Andaz Apna Apna, Mann, Raakh

Gen-Z watches Koyla: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s action film is no less than a headache

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty: Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty starrer delayed; new release date to be announced soon

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty's upcoming drama Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty was scheduled to release on August 4 but the makers have announced that the film has been postponed.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 06:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty will be seen sharing the screen in Mahesh Babu P's romantic comedy Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theatres on August 4. Now, the latest buzz regarding the project is that the release of the movie has been postponed. The makers have taken the decision as the post-production work of the movie is taking longer than expected. The makers will be announcing the new release date soon. The latest update has left movie enthusiasts disappointed as the release has been delayed just two weeks before the movie was supposed to hit the silver screens.

The makers of the film, UV Creations took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, “As much as we wanted to bring Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty to you on August 4. Due to some delays in the post-production work, we had to postpone the release. We’ll be with unlimited fun and entertainment very soon! New release date and theatrical trailer date announcement soon.”

Apologising for the delay, the makers assured that they will be announcing a new release date soon.

They captioned the post, “We apologize from the bottom of our hearts for this unforeseen delays. We will soon be serving #MissShettyMrPolishetty, a comedic feast, with a side of laughter...Stay tuned for the New release date and trailer.”

 

 

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Going by the teaser of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty released in April, the film will share the tale of two opposite individuals who end up coming closer under unusual circumstances. Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the movie is being produced by UV Creations. Apart from Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, Nassar, Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, Abhinav Gomatam Koushik Mahata, and Tulasi will be seen in significant roles.

While Radhan has composed the songs and background score for the venture, Nirav Shah has taken care of the cinematography. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the head of the editing department, and Rajeevan is the art director.

It remains to be seen when Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty makes it to the cinema halls.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur violence: Why Opposition-led INDIA alliance MPs donned black clothes in Parliament session

RARKPK Twitter review: Viewers call Ranveer 'scene-stealer', Alia 'breathtakingly beautiful' in 'perfect family film'

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

JRD Tata birth anniversary: When, where was India's first computer built? Know industrialist's connection

Will Ben Stokes come out of ODI retirement for World Cup 2023? Star all-rounder responds

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Kanika Tiwari, who played Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath? See at how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE