Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shines on Times Square: ‘Proud of you, my firecracker,’ says actor

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara recently signed up as the brand ambassador for a jewellery brand, which even launched a special collection in the little girl’s name.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shines on Times Square: ‘Proud of you, my firecracker,’ says actor
Mahesh Babu took to his social media handles and shared a few glimpses of the ad running on Times Square. (Credits: Instagram)

Superstar Mahesh Babu's younger daughter Sitara seems to be following in her father's footsteps. The little one enjoys a massive following on social media. Apart from that, she also seems to be keen on making a name for herself in the entertainment industry at a very young age. Sitara was earlier seen tapping a foot with father Mahesh Babu in the Penny song from the movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Movie enthusiasts adored the father and daughter duo on the big screen. Now, the star kid has added another feather to her cap. She recently signed up to be the brand ambassador for a renowned jewellery brand, PMJ Jewels.

To mark the new association, the brand even launched a special collection in Sitara's name. Her first-ever commercial ad was unveiled at New York's Times Square on July 4.

Proud father Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter social media handles and shared a few glimpses of the ad running on Times Square. “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you, my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!” he captioned the post.

Mahesh Babu's team, too, penned a note on Twitter. They wrote, “When Charm meets Tradition…PMJ Jewels proudly launched the "SITARA COLLECTION" Little Princess #SitaraGhattamaneni's first commercial Ad was launched at Times Square, New York on the 4th of July amid the grand celebrations of American Independence Day.”

Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also shared her excitement in the comment section. She dropped a few star-eye emojis on the photo-sharing app. Namrata’s sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar, too, congratulated her niece, saying, "Love and blessings to our little baby girl all grown up and shinning @sitaraghattamaneni i love you so so so much."

Mahesh Babu’s exciting film line-up

Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for their next titled Guntur Kaaram. The highly-awaited drama marks the third association of the actor and director duo after Athadu and Khaleja.

Following Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu will commence work on RRR director SS Rajamouli's next, tentatively titled SSMB29.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral
Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation
Meet Ayesha Kapur, child artiste from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, who is now nutrition coach, model and entrepreneur
Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman
Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Supreme Court to hear AAP govt's plea challenging Centre’s ordinance today
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.