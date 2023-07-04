Superstar Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara shines on Times Square: ‘Proud of you, my firecracker,’ says actor

Mahesh Babu took to his social media handles and shared a few glimpses of the ad running on Times Square. (Credits: Instagram)

Superstar Mahesh Babu's younger daughter Sitara seems to be following in her father's footsteps. The little one enjoys a massive following on social media. Apart from that, she also seems to be keen on making a name for herself in the entertainment industry at a very young age. Sitara was earlier seen tapping a foot with father Mahesh Babu in the Penny song from the movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Movie enthusiasts adored the father and daughter duo on the big screen. Now, the star kid has added another feather to her cap. She recently signed up to be the brand ambassador for a renowned jewellery brand, PMJ Jewels.

To mark the new association, the brand even launched a special collection in Sitara's name. Her first-ever commercial ad was unveiled at New York's Times Square on July 4.

Proud father Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter social media handles and shared a few glimpses of the ad running on Times Square. “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you, my firecracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!” he captioned the post.

Mahesh Babu's team, too, penned a note on Twitter. They wrote, “When Charm meets Tradition…PMJ Jewels proudly launched the "SITARA COLLECTION" Little Princess #SitaraGhattamaneni's first commercial Ad was launched at Times Square, New York on the 4th of July amid the grand celebrations of American Independence Day.”

Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also shared her excitement in the comment section. She dropped a few star-eye emojis on the photo-sharing app. Namrata’s sister, actress Shilpa Shirodkar, too, congratulated her niece, saying, "Love and blessings to our little baby girl all grown up and shinning @sitaraghattamaneni i love you so so so much."

Mahesh Babu’s exciting film line-up

Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for their next titled Guntur Kaaram. The highly-awaited drama marks the third association of the actor and director duo after Athadu and Khaleja.

Following Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu will commence work on RRR director SS Rajamouli's next, tentatively titled SSMB29.