Vijay Sethupathi announces 50th project! Jawan actor’s milestone movie to be titled Maharaja: See Post

Nithilan Swaminathan, the director of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Maharaja, revealed that the movie will incorporate a lot of interesting elements, and said the screenplay would be unique.

It looks like Vijay Sethupathi fans are in for a treat. The renowned Tamil actor has unveiled his next project. Even as his fans are awaiting the release of two of his big movies — Jawan and Merry Christmas — the actor has announced his 50th film, which is titled Maharaja. The National Award winner will be seen sharing screen space with Anurag Kashyap in the movie, which has been made under the direction of Kurangu Bommai-fame filmmaker, Nithilan Saminathan. Abhirami, Arul Doss, Munishkanth, Boys Manikandan, Singam Puli, Bharathiraja, Vinod Sagar, and PL Thenappan have also been roped in to play key roles in the movie.

To share this news with his fans, Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter, where he even posted the film’s poster. He captioned his tweet, “#VJS50 Titled #Maharaja. Written and directed by @Dir_Nithilan.”

Now, movie enthusiasts, eager to witness Sethupathi's magic on the silver screen, are awaiting the release of this project

Check:

Anurag Kashyap also shared the update on his Twitter page. “Even the darkness fears his brutal politics. Beware, he’s coming!! #VJS50 Titled '#Maharaja'. Get ready to handle the toughest ones in the game. Written and directed by @Dir_Nithilan. #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl,” he wrote. The announcement poster featured the words, "What goes around comes around.”

Check:

Even the darkness fear his brutal politics. Beware, he's coming !! #VJS50 Titled " #Maharaja " _

Get ready to handle the toughest ones in the game _

Written & directed by @Dir_Nithilan #MakkalSelvan @VijaySethuOffl pic.twitter.com/hxvbug59d3 — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 12, 2023

Anurag Kashyap has proved his mettle both as an actor and director. It might be exciting to see him facing the camera yet again.

Maharaja has been bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banners of Passion Studios and The Route, respectively. Talking about the movie, the makers stated, "The filming has been completed and the post-production work is in its final stage."

Vijay Sethupathi to play the antagonist in Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi also has Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan lined up for release. Sethupathi plays the antagonist in Jawan, directed by Atlee. The prevue of the action thriller shows him practicing boxing. Dropping the clip on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Its Here… #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Check:

Atlee's Bollywood debut will further see Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra in prominent roles.

Vijay Sethupathi's lineup

Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan's directorial, Merry Christmas, alongside Katrina Kaif. The makers of the suspense drama have not yet announced the release date for the movie.

Additionally, he will also be a part of the silent flick, Gandhi Talks.