Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Madonna’s health update: The icon is battling post-hospital nausea

According to reports, the Grammy winner has been bedridden in her New York residence even after being discharged from the hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Madonna’s health update: The icon is battling post-hospital nausea
This is not the first time the pop icon has overcome health challenges. (Credits: Instagram)

Legendary singer Madonna continues to grapple with health issues. Even after she was discharged from the hospital, the singer is not believed to be in good shape. Going by a TMZ source, she has been bedridden in her New York home and is even experiencing uncontrollable vomiting since her discharge. For those unaware, the Grammy winner was recently admitted to the ICU due to a bacterial infection. At one point during her treatment, she was even described as unresponsive. As per Page Six sources, the pop sensation even required intubation during her hospital visit.

It was initially speculated that Madonna's intense practice for her upcoming Celebration tour may have led to her health issues. Page Six sources claim that she has been rehearsing for the tour for weeks. The singer has been spending around 12 hours each day on her preparation. The tour was originally slated to begin on July 15.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, announced that all work commitments of the singer, including the tour, have been put on hold for now. Guy Oseary took to Instagram and wrote, "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

However, if sources are to be believed, Madonna does not want to cancel her tour.

Madonna's dedication to health

This is not the first time the pop icon has overcome health challenges. Back in 2020, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery after she sustained an injury during her Madame X tour. During one of her Q&A sessions, the singer also opened up about her commitment to staying in shape and defying limitations.

Well wishes pour in for Madonna

Several fans and members of the industry send well wishes to the singer.

Ru Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote, "Take good care of our queen".

Wedding Crashers star Isla Fisher said, "Sending her so much love.”

Celebs such as Rita Wilson, Evan Rachel Wood, Rosie Perez, Isla Fisher, Zooey Deschanel, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Tedder, Jon Batiste, Perez Hilton, and Amber Valetta, also sent love to Madonna and wished her a speedy recovery.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh gives out bossy vibes in stunning blazer-set
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi Metro update: DMRC allows passengers to carry sealed bottles of alcohol, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.