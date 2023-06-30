Madonna’s health update: The icon is battling post-hospital nausea

This is not the first time the pop icon has overcome health challenges. (Credits: Instagram)

Legendary singer Madonna continues to grapple with health issues. Even after she was discharged from the hospital, the singer is not believed to be in good shape. Going by a TMZ source, she has been bedridden in her New York home and is even experiencing uncontrollable vomiting since her discharge. For those unaware, the Grammy winner was recently admitted to the ICU due to a bacterial infection. At one point during her treatment, she was even described as unresponsive. As per Page Six sources, the pop sensation even required intubation during her hospital visit.

It was initially speculated that Madonna's intense practice for her upcoming Celebration tour may have led to her health issues. Page Six sources claim that she has been rehearsing for the tour for weeks. The singer has been spending around 12 hours each day on her preparation. The tour was originally slated to begin on July 15.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, announced that all work commitments of the singer, including the tour, have been put on hold for now. Guy Oseary took to Instagram and wrote, "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

However, if sources are to be believed, Madonna does not want to cancel her tour.

Madonna's dedication to health

This is not the first time the pop icon has overcome health challenges. Back in 2020, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery after she sustained an injury during her Madame X tour. During one of her Q&A sessions, the singer also opened up about her commitment to staying in shape and defying limitations.

Well wishes pour in for Madonna

Several fans and members of the industry send well wishes to the singer.

Ru Paul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage wrote, "Take good care of our queen".

Wedding Crashers star Isla Fisher said, "Sending her so much love.”

Celebs such as Rita Wilson, Evan Rachel Wood, Rosie Perez, Isla Fisher, Zooey Deschanel, Ava DuVernay, Ryan Tedder, Jon Batiste, Perez Hilton, and Amber Valetta, also sent love to Madonna and wished her a speedy recovery.