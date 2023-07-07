Madhoo challenges age norms in film industry: ‘I have no interest in portraying…Ajay Devgn’s mother’

Madhoo recently revealed that she was not happy with the kind of roles she was being offered back in the time, and added that it becomes difficult for an actress to get meaty roles after a certain age.

Madhoo, one of the most well-known actresses from the 1990s, has some memorable movies to her credit. Her list of hits and critically-acclaimed movies include her debut movie, Phool Aur Kaante, Roja, Diljale, Yashwant and Zaalim, to name a few. Despite enjoying a celebrated tenure as an actress, she decided to leave the film industry at the peak of her acting career. Recently, Madhoo talked about the reason behind quitting the movie business. She said that she was not happy with the kind of roles she was being offered at the time. The actress further added that it becomes difficult for an actress to get meaty roles after she reaches a certain age.

Madhoo on playing certain characters on the big screen

Madhoo was recently seen attending an event in Chennai. During the interaction there she said that she does not wish to play the mother of a leading star on-screen. Giving an example of Ajay Devgn, she said, “I have no interest in portraying the character of Ajay Devgn’s mother. And this is a probable scenario. We were both launched in the industry simultaneously and are of similar age.” For the unversed, Madhoo’s debut movie, Phool Aur Kaante, was alongside Ajay Devgn in 1991.

Why Madhoo quit the industry

Madhoo further spilled the beans on what made her say goodbye to the industry. Talking on the matter, she claimed that she was feeling dissatisfied. She was quoted as saying, “After working in the industry for about 9-10 years, I decided it was time to quit. The moment I found a reason, which was when I wanted to get married, I wrote a letter to the people in the industry, expressing my intention to leave. It was partly driven by a sense of arrogance, childhood arrogance. I recognise that now, but at that time I felt that they didn't deserve me. Deep down, I knew I wanted to accomplish much more in my career. So, I decided to get married, have children, and continue with my life.”

Nevertheless, Madhoo shared that things are changing for the better in the industry. Citing Tabu as an example, she pointed out how the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has starred opposite Ajay Devgn in some recent dramas.

Last year Prime Video launched the Maitri: Female First Collective in Mumbai, which served as a platform for several influential women personalities to discuss their challenges, experiences, and gender equality. Now, they recently held the Chennai version of the event, which was attended by Madhoo, Malavika Mohanan, and Aishwarya Rajesh, among others.