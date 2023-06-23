Lust Stories 2: What Neena Gupta says on playing ‘dadi maa’ in the anthology

Neena Gupta essays the character of ‘dadi maa'.

The much-awaited anthology, Lust Stories 2, has generated tremendous excitement among film enthusiasts. Helmed by acclaimed directors R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, the web series features a stellar cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Kumud Mishra, Anushka Kaushik, and Amruta Subhash in key roles.

In the show, Neena Gupta essays the character of ‘dadi maa,’ and the recently released trailer provided a glimpse of her fierce persona. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the actress shared the reasons behind her decision to essay the role.

Neena Gupta on how her role in Lust Stories 2

Neena Gupta revealed that she believes her role in Lust Stories 2 has started a conversation around sex. She said, “Because if it was not dadi maa saying what I am saying then it would not have any impact. That is why it was important for a dadi maa to say these things which we have said in the film.”

The actress claimed that commencing a conversation around sex is extremely crucial for youngsters. Sharing her personal experience on the matter, she said that she herself had very little knowledge about the topic till she was in college. She recalled that until the age of 12 or 13, she never saw her parents sleep in a separate bedroom. “We didn’t know anything about sex. My mother never told me about what is sex, she never told me what are periods. When I was in college, my mother used to be so strict that she would not even let me go to watch a movie with my girlfriends.”

She further disclosed that until college, she believed that kissing can get women pregnant. “In earlier times, the girl was given some information before she got married. They were told what would happen on the first night so that she isn’t scared or the guy doesn’t run away. However, even then, women were told it was their job to deliver children and how they need to fulfill their ‘duty’ when their husband asks for sex. ”

Lust Stories 2 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 29.