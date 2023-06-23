In Kajol vs Ajay Devgn battle, Lust Stories 2 director is supporting...

Amit R Sharma was asked about working with both Kajol and Ajay Devgn. (Credits: Instagram)

Actress Kajol will next be seen in the much-awaited Netflix anthology, Lust Stories 2. She will star in the short film that has been made under the direction of Amit R Sharma, co-starring Kumud Mishra. For the unversed, Amit R Sharma is also the director of the forthcoming drama Maidaan starring Kajol’s husband, actor Ajay Devgn. During a recent interview, the filmmaker was questioned about the similarities and differences between Kajol and Ajay Devgn. This question left the director speechless.

Kajol interrupts

Speaking with The Quint, Amit R Sharma was asked about working with both Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Even before the filmmaker could answer, Kajol interrupted by saying, “Ask him who is the better actor." When asked again about the similarities between the two stars, the director said giggling, “I have answered.” As the director started to elaborate, Kajol jumped in once again, and said, “I talk a lot more" compared to Ajay.

Amit R Sharma further explained his answer, “Both are punctual, on time, like dot on time. Both have no tantrums and both are amazing actors.”

To this, Kajol reacted by saying, “Only one of them has certain phobias, the other one does not have those phobias. I have those phobias which he tapped into and which he made full use of for the film.”

Kajol in Lust Stories 2

The trailer for Lust Stories 2 was released recently. Going by the preview, Kajol's character suspects that her husband (Kumud Mishra) is lusting for their domestic help. Despite her husband's disapproval, she ends up firing the domestic help.

In addition to this, Kajol also has the web series, The Trial up for release. Touted to be a courtroom drama, the project will see Kajol as a homemaker, who goes by the name of Noyonika Sengupta. She is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal lands him in jail.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn-led 'Maidaan' has been pushed several times. The final date of release for the movie has not been announced as of now.