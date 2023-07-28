Headlines

Lucky Bhaskar’s first-look poster revealed: Is Dulquer Salmaan and Venky Atluri’s movie about a financial scam?

The first-look poster of Lucky Bhaskar shows Dulquer Salmaan peeping through two Rs 100 notes with only his smile visible. The Rs 100 note in the pictures looks old.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 37th birthday on July 28. Over the course of his more than two-decade-long career, he has delivered stellar performances in the Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. To mark Dulquer Salmaan’s special day, the makers of his upcoming film, Lucky Bhaskar, Sithara Entertainment, treated fans with the first look poster. In this forthcoming drama, Dulquer Salmaan joins forces with director Venky Atluri, known for his work on Vaathi. The project is being financed by Sithara Entertainment in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas.

Dulquer Salmaan's first look from Lucky Bhaskar

Announcing the latest venture of the Hey Sinamika actor, Sithara Entertainment wrote on their official Instagram handle, "Presenting you #LuckyBaskhar - Embark on a Captivating Journey, The Unraveling Triumphs of an Ordinary Man! Wishing the man of elegance and charm, @dulQuer, a very Happy Birthday! #HBDDulquerSalmaan"

 

 

The first-look poster from Lucky Bhaskar shows Dulquer Salmaan peeping through two Rs 100 notes with only his smile visible. The Rs 100 note in the pictures looks old, hinting that the movie might be set at an earlier time. It further indicates that the project will most likely talk about a financial scam of the time. The actor is expected to commence filming for the project by October this year.

The makers aim to release the movie by 2024. Additional details about the cast and crew of Lucky Bhaskar are likely to be announced soon.

Dulquer Salmaan's line-up

Dulquer Salmaan will also lead the forthcoming gangster drama, King Of Kotha. The movie has been made under the direction of Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshi. The action thriller will also see Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran in supporting roles.

Dulquer Salmaan has further collaborated with filmmaker Tinu Pappachan for the venture that will be produced under Wayfarer Films. Just like Lucky Bhaskar, composer GV Prakash Kumar is also scoring the music for this yet-to-be titled drama.

