Leo first look out: Thalapathy Vijay reminds fans of Game Of Thrones

The makers plan to drop the first song from Leo, called Naa Ready on June 22, which is Thalapathy Vijay's birthday.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

The Leo poster features Thalapathy Vijay in a brutal avatar. (Credits: Twitter)

After Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay got together with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the Tamil action drama, Leo. Commemorating the actor's birthday on June 22, the makers unveiled the first look poster from the drama, which went viral. However, netizens have noticed a similarity between the recently released poster and the poster of Game Of Thrones.

The Leo poster features Thalapathy Vijay in a brutal avatar in the middle of a high-voltage fight sequence with a blood-coated sledgehammer in his hand and a wolf behind him in a jungle. "In the world of untamed rivers, calm walters either become divine Gods or dreaded demons." When we take a close look at the poster, we find it to be quite similar to one of John Snow's posters from Game Of Thrones. From the fox to the blooded sword to the background, everything between these two posters looks very similar.

Here’s the poster:

 

 

Netizens compare Leo's poster with Game of Thrones

Netizens highlighted interesting comparisons between the two posters, expressing their astonishment with comments like "Can't even fathom this" and "I feel the same vibe." A few Twitteratis further claimed that the hand and teeth in the poster belong to Vijay Sethupathi's character Santhanam from Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master.

In addition to this, netizens further asserted that Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The venture is expected to see old characters from Lokesh Kanagara's films. However, all these speculations can only be confirmed once Leo reaches the cinema halls.

About Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo

Financed by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios, Leo will see Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, Mansoor Alikhan, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in crucial roles. Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay are reuniting after 14 long years. Post making a strong impression as a villain in Yash's KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt will once again play the antagonist in this action entertainer.

In the meantime, the makers have revealed the promo for the first single from the flick, Naa Ready. The makers plan to drop the primary number from the film on June 22, on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday.

The music has been composed by Anirudh, while Philomin Raj has taken care of the editing. With Manoj Paramahamsa onboard the team as the cinematographer, Leo is slated to hit the silver screens on October 19.

