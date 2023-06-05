Lal Salaam BTS: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares heartfelt note for dad Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth will star in the highly anticipated drama Jailer.

Rajinikanth has joined forces with his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her upcoming project, Lal Salaam. This is the first time that the father and daughter duo have collaborated professionally. According to the sources, the Sivaji star has been roped in to play a special cameo in the much-awaited drama.

Now, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has shared a nostalgic note for her daddy dear, "I look at you...I never imagined there would come a day I’ll shoot with you...I admire you...I adore you...Sometimes I look through you...Most of the time I look at the world with you...I realise...I am you…Every single day appa ..more and more I love you." The post also included a BTS picture from the sets of the movie, where Rajinikanth can be seen sitting inside a car, talking to his daughter. His face is not clearly visible but it seems he is dressed in the costume for Lal Salaam.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth made her directorial debut with Dhanush-starrer 3. She has once again donned the director's cap with Lal Salaam, featuring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead. Touted to be a cricket-based drama, Vishnu Vishal is likely to be seen as a cricketer in the film.

AR Rahman has composed the music for Lal Salaam, while Vishnu Rangasamy has taken care of the camera. B. Pravin Bhaskar is the head of the editing department. Poornima Ramasamy is on board the team as the costume designer.

A few days earlier, a swarm of fans stood outside Lal Salaam’s sets in Puducherry to catch a glimpse of Rajinikanth. The actor waved and greeted his followers from his car. Police personnel were deployed to ensure that the star’s car could pass through easily.

Rajinikanth is all ready to grace the silver screens with the forthcoming Tamil action entertainer Jailer. Made under the direction of filmmaker Nelson, the project is being financed by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Along with Rajinikanth, the film's core cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Ramya Krishnan. Rajinikanth recently wrapped up the shoot of the film.