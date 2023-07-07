Lagaan’s Elizabeth returns after 22 years — Rachel Shelley to star in new web series, Kohrra: Deets inside

Rachel Shelley played Elizabeth Russell in Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan

Do you remember Rachel Shelley, the actress who played Elizabeth Russell in Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan? Her character was seen teaching cricket to the villagers and falling in love with Bhuvan (Aamir Khan). After 22 years of playing Elizabeth Russell in the movie, the actress will once again be seen in an Indian production venture. She has been roped in as one of the leads for the forthcoming web series, Kohrra. Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky, Varun Badola, and Harleen Sethi are also a part of the show's core cast.

Touted to be an investigative drama, Kohrra’s story revolves around a probe into the sudden death of an NRI, right before his wedding. As the investigation moves forward, it unfolds a world of deceit, and secrets.

Rachel Shelley in Kohrra

The creator of Kohrra, Sudip Sharma, opened up about Rachel Shelley being a part of the web series. Speaking to Indian Express, he stated that the casting of the actress was all about practicality as they did not wish to rope in a white actor working in Mumbai. Another reason for casting Rachel Shelley was that she had already done Lagaan and was familiar with the madness of working in the Indian film industry.

Sudip Sharma said, “The casting of Rachel came from a bit of practicality. I knew I wanted an actor from the UK for the part and didn’t want to hire a ‘white actor working in Mumbai’ just because it makes things easy.”

Talking about Rachel Shelley's work, he shared that apart from her work in India, the actress has also done some impressive work back home.

Sudip Sharma added that the web series was shot during the third wave of COVID-19. He said shooting a web series can be challenging as makers do not have massive budgets like films. The filmmaker, who is credited with ventures such as NH10, Udta Punjab, and Sonchiriya, also talked about the casting director, Nikita Grover, who chose the actors for the much-acclaimed web series, Pataal Lok. Sudip Sharma shared that she was not only responsible for the casting of Pataal Lok, but she also acted in it. Nikita Grover will also be seen playing a crucial role in Kohrra.

Kohrra will be premiering on Netflix on July 15.