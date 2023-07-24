The Sanon sisters are having this much fun in Vegas

Post the release of Adipurush, Kriti Sanon took off for a holiday in the United States of America. She is accompanied by her kid sister Nupur Sanon and stylish Sukriti Grover during her latest vacay.

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon believes in the saying, 'work hard, party harder'. After the release of Adipurush opposite Prabhas, the actress took some time off and jetted off to the United States of America. She is accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon. Not just that, Kriti has also used social media to provide her fans with a glimpse of her vacay and her Instagram posts shell out some major vacation goals. She has dropped some snippets from her time in Vegas with Nupur Sanon and her long-time stylish Sukriti Grover.

From taking cute selfies at the airport to carelessly roaming the streets of Vegas, the post had some adorable sneak peeks from their recent trip. She captioned the post, "Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable...From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights...Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend!"

Kriti Sanon holidays with sister Nupur Sanon

Previously, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Stories and posted a few fun videos of her US vacay with sister Nupur Sanon and Sukriti Grover. In one of the videos, these three can be seen having a blast at an amusement park in California.

Additionally, sisters Kriti and Nupur Sanon were clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport before they took off for their American vacation.

Kriti Sanon’s forthcoming projects

On the work front, Kriti Sanon recently made headlines as she is rumoured to be playing yesteryear actress Meena Kumari in a biopic to be directed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The project will mark his directorial debut. However, nothing has been made official yet.

The actress will also be reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in Ganapath. The movie is likely to reach the theatres later this year.

In addition to this, Kriti Sanon will also be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the film titled The Crew. The flick is expected to release next year.

Meanwhile, the actress also recently launched her own production banner, Blue Butterfly Films under which she will play the lead in the movie Do Patti opposite Kajol.