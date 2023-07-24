Headlines

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha, Assembly seats in Assam

When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he almost quit Bollywood after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai release: ‘I just couldn’t help but...’

The Sanon sisters are having this much fun in Vegas

UP woman lies to husband to meet Facebook friend in Pakistan, says ‘have no plan to…’

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman launches crypto project ‘Worldcoin’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Supreme Court refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha, Assembly seats in Assam

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test in Manchester ends in rain-affected draw

When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he almost quit Bollywood after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai release: ‘I just couldn’t help but...’

Superfoods to fight TB

Top 10 vitamin E rich foods

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after fourth Test in Manchester ends in rain-affected draw

Harmanpreet Kaur may face these punishment after calling Umpires 'pathetic' in match vs Bangladesh

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

When Hrithik Roshan revealed how he almost quit Bollywood after Kaho Na Pyaar Hai release: ‘I just couldn’t help but...’

'Aapke baap ka...': Urfi Javed gets into verbal spat with man who says 'India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho'

Dhindhora Baje Re: Alia-Ranveer's Durga Puja song from RARKPK impresses fans, netizens shower praises on Darshan Rawal

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

The Sanon sisters are having this much fun in Vegas

Post the release of Adipurush, Kriti Sanon took off for a holiday in the United States of America. She is accompanied by her kid sister Nupur Sanon and stylish Sukriti Grover during her latest vacay.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon believes in the saying, 'work hard, party harder'. After the release of Adipurush opposite Prabhas, the actress took some time off and jetted off to the United States of America. She is accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon. Not just that, Kriti has also used social media to provide her fans with a glimpse of her vacay and her Instagram posts shell out some major vacation goals. She has dropped some snippets from her time in Vegas with Nupur Sanon and her long-time stylish Sukriti Grover.

From taking cute selfies at the airport to carelessly roaming the streets of Vegas, the post had some adorable sneak peeks from their recent trip. She captioned the post, "Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable...From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights...Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon holidays with sister Nupur Sanon

Previously, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram Stories and posted a few fun videos of her US vacay with sister Nupur Sanon and Sukriti Grover. In one of the videos, these three can be seen having a blast at an amusement park in California. 

Additionally, sisters Kriti and Nupur Sanon were clicked by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport before they took off for their American vacation.

Kriti Sanon’s forthcoming projects

On the work front, Kriti Sanon recently made headlines as she is rumoured to be playing yesteryear actress Meena Kumari in a biopic to be directed by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The project will mark his directorial debut. However, nothing has been made official yet.

The actress will also be reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff in Ganapath. The movie is likely to reach the theatres later this year. 

In addition to this, Kriti Sanon will also be seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the film titled The Crew. The flick is expected to release next year. 

Meanwhile, the actress also recently launched her own production banner, Blue Butterfly Films under which she will play the lead in the movie Do Patti opposite Kajol. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s mother and sisters twinning in pink during Manish Malhotra’s show, pics go viral

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor watch Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer together at IMAX theatre

Amitabh Bachchan starts Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 shoot, shares photos from sets: 'Rehearsing again and again'

Why are brain strokes rising among young people, and what can we do about it?

'I was pushed hard...': Amitabh Bachchan on skipping Kalki 2898 AD first glimpse launch at San Diego Comic Con

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE