Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Kartik Aaryan travels economy class — How netizens reacted

During a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kartik Aaryan said filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala liked Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and his pairing with Kiara Advani.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan travels economy class — How netizens reacted
Kartik Aaryan recently graced the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Credits: Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his next movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha, also starring Kiara Advani. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was recently seen traveling in the economy class of an IndiGo flight. This has garnered a mixed reaction from netizens. While some praised him for his down-to-earth attitude, others said it was a publicity stunt by Kartik Aaryan.

This video of the Shehzada star travelling economy class went viral on the internet in no time.

Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan’s video

The post’s comments section was filled with a range of remarks from Kartik’s fans and followers.

While one comment suggested that “this is the new trend to promote films,” another commended the actor for his humility, saying, ““Very humble during promotions perhaps.”

One user also highlighted the desire of Bollywood celebrities to live a normal life “like other people but media doesn’t let them.”

There were also one observation about the actor’s grounded nature. The user wrote, “He's as normal as someone else & as grounded as others, hence he's going economy.”

Adding on that, another fan commented, “He always travels in Economy Class....knows his middle class values.”

Watch video:

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik’s character is named Satyaprem while Kiara Advani will essay the role of Katha. The romantic entertainer will be hitting the silver screens on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania in crucial roles.

Kartik Aaryan on Satyaprem Ki Katha’s comparing with DDLJ

In the meantime, Kartik Aaryan recently graced the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, and during the interaction, he disclosed that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala liked his earlier movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and pairing with Kiara Advani.

He was quoted as saying, "There were not many romantic scenes but a few moments of romance in the film. I remember even when he met me for the first time regarding casting, and I believe he met Kiara too, he said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is like Baazigar for us and this film will be like DDLJ. He passed a huge statement, but I felt nice hearing that and I am keeping my fingers crossed.”

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look
In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kharchi Puja 2023: Know significance and rituals of Tripura's 'Festival of 14 Gods'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.