Kartik Aaryan travels economy class — How netizens reacted

Kartik Aaryan recently graced the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Credits: Instagram)

Actor Kartik Aaryan is busy promoting his next movie, Satyaprem Ki Katha, also starring Kiara Advani. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was recently seen traveling in the economy class of an IndiGo flight. This has garnered a mixed reaction from netizens. While some praised him for his down-to-earth attitude, others said it was a publicity stunt by Kartik Aaryan.

This video of the Shehzada star travelling economy class went viral on the internet in no time.

Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan’s video

The post’s comments section was filled with a range of remarks from Kartik’s fans and followers.

While one comment suggested that “this is the new trend to promote films,” another commended the actor for his humility, saying, ““Very humble during promotions perhaps.”

One user also highlighted the desire of Bollywood celebrities to live a normal life “like other people but media doesn’t let them.”

There were also one observation about the actor’s grounded nature. The user wrote, “He's as normal as someone else & as grounded as others, hence he's going economy.”

Adding on that, another fan commented, “He always travels in Economy Class....knows his middle class values.”

Watch video:

Spotting Kartik Aaryan in economy class is a proof of this superstar's humble nature_ @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/W0F1P0fJaz — Shehzada of Bollywood #KartikAaryan (@KartikSjaan) June 25, 2023

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik’s character is named Satyaprem while Kiara Advani will essay the role of Katha. The romantic entertainer will be hitting the silver screens on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie also features Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania in crucial roles.

Kartik Aaryan on Satyaprem Ki Katha’s comparing with DDLJ

In the meantime, Kartik Aaryan recently graced the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, and during the interaction, he disclosed that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala liked his earlier movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and pairing with Kiara Advani.

He was quoted as saying, "There were not many romantic scenes but a few moments of romance in the film. I remember even when he met me for the first time regarding casting, and I believe he met Kiara too, he said that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is like Baazigar for us and this film will be like DDLJ. He passed a huge statement, but I felt nice hearing that and I am keeping my fingers crossed.”