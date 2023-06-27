Karisma Kapoor celebrates 49 in Paris, shares exclusive glimpses for fans

With Paris as the backdrop, Karisma Kapoor made her 49th birthday an unforgettable experience. (Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor, one of the most celebrated actresses of the 90s, rang in her 49th birthday on June 25. This brought her a step closer to celebrating her milestone 50th birthday next year. Karisma opted for a memorable celebration in the city of Paris where she marked her 49th birthday. In the beautiful capital city of France, Karisma Kapoor embarked on an adventure where she explored the streets of Paris, its numerous landmarks and cultural treasures. With Paris as the backdrop, Karisma Kapoor made her 49th birthday an unforgettable experience, creating cherished memories in the city.

Karisma Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared a few photos from her time in Paris. In one of the pictures, the Fiza star can be seen looking simple-yet-chic in a well-fitted black dress as she poses in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. In another click, the actress is standing outside the Modern Museum of Arts.

In addition to this, she can also be seen enjoying crepes — a famous delicacy in Paris — in a small video that she dropped on Instagram. Karisma Kapoor captioned her post, “Birthdaying.”

Netizens react to Karisma Kapoor’s post

Several netizens reacted to Karisma Kapoor's post.

Her close friend Amrita Arora wrote in the comment section, “Girlllll."

In addition to this, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said, “Happy birthday gorgeous!”

Singer Kanika Kapoor commented, "Happy birthday Lolo.”

Karisma Kapoor’s fans also shared birthday wishes.

While one fan wrote, "My Favourite actress is Karishma Kapoor Mam wishing you a very happiest birthday ever gorgeous,” another chimed in saying, “Happy Birthday my angel. I wish I could write across the sky so that everyone could see it. But instead, I will kiss you and hug you so that you know you are truly loved.”

Karisma Kapoor's professional commitments

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor is scheduled to be a part of the forthcoming feature film titled Murder Mubarak. Made under the direction of Homi Adajania, the project is touted to be a crime thriller. Karisma Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan and Sanjay Kapoor.

In addition to this, she will star in Abhinay Deo’s series, Brown. The drama is based on author Abheek Barua’s 2016 novel, City of Death. Karisma Kapoor has been roped in to play the role of Rita Brown in the series. She will be seen as a troubled alcoholic cop.