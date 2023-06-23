Kamal Haasan's Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu re-released after 17 years

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is running to full houses across theatres in Chennai.

Tamil cinema enthusiasts are in for a delightful experience this Friday, June 23, as they have a wide array of movies to choose from. Among the numerous new releases, the eagerly awaited re-release of Kamal Haasan’s Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu has hit the theatres. The revamped version of this 2006 Tamil entertainer has made its way back to the big screens, much to the delight of movie lovers. Even after 17 years, movie buffs were ecstatic to watch the crime thriller on the big screens once again.

The film's re-release was no less than a festival for fans. Actor Robo Shankar, who is also a hardcore fan of Kamal Haasan, joined others in the cinema halls.

About Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu

Helmed by filmmaker Gautham Menon, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is a cop drama that centers around the pursuit of a serial killer duo. The film boasts an impressive cast, led by Kamal Haasan, and also features Jyotika, Kamlinee Mukherjee, Daniel Balaji, and Salim Baig in prominent roles.

The movie's soundtrack has been composed by musician Harris Jayaraj, while Ravi Varman is the cinematographer. The editing department is helmed by Anthony.

Indian 2 shoot stopped at Chennai airport

Kamal Haasan will next grace the silver screens in the much-anticipated sequel, Indian 2. The S Shankar directorial went on floors last year and the filming is taking place at a brisk pace. While most portions of the drama have already been filmed, the final schedule of the film is presently underway in Chennai.

Recently, reports claimed that the shoot was stopped at Chennai airport. According to reports, the team was stopped by the officials as they did not have the proper permission to shoot. The team reportedly obtained permission to shoot at the Chennai airport near the departure area, but later, they wanted to film a scene at the lavatory area of the airport, permission for which was not taken from the authorities.

The reports also claimed that the Indian 2 team paid Rs 1.24 crore to the airport management for the shoot permission.