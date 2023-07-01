Search icon
Kajal Aggarwal loves to hang out with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh

Kajal Aggarwal seems super excited about her forthcoming project, Satyabhama. During an AMA session, she said that her character in the film is one of her favourites in her entire career.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Kajal Aggarwal did the AMA session on the set of her next movie, Indian 2, starring superstar Kamal Haasan.

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram and held an engaging conversation with her fans. The actress did the AMA session on the set of her next movie, Indian 2, starring superstar Kamal Haasan. During the session, the Hey Sinamika actress candidly answered fans’ queries about herself, her films, and her family. Furthermore, she also discussed her friendship with three of her contemporaries in the film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh. Kajal also mentioned South actor Allu Arjun during the AMA session.

Kajal Aggarwal opens up about her exciting line-up

The Singham actress has two exciting projects in hand — Indian 2 and Satyabhama. Speaking about these two films, Kajal Aggarwal expressed her excitement about being part of both these ventures. She was quoted as saying that she is thrilled about her role in the movies, and the teams that she is getting to work with.

Kajal Aggarwal has collaborated with director S Shankar and superstar Kamal Haasan for the very first time in Indian 2. She said, “I’m currently at the location and super excited about my role, the film, the team, and waiting for you guys to watch the film soon.”

The diva is specifically elated about her upcoming drama, Satyabhama. Kajal Aggarwal disclosed during the AMA session that her character in the film is one of her favourites in her entire career.

Kajal Aggarwal on Rakul, Tamannaah, Samantha, Allu Arjun

Kajal Aggarwal further opened up about Pushpa actor Allu Arjun. She has joined forces with him for two films — Arya 2 and Yevadu. Speaking highly of Allu Arjun, Kajal said, “One of the best people I have known. Love his energy and zest for everything that he does.”

Kajal Aggarwal also praised fellow actresses Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Rakul Preet Singh. Lauding Tamannaah’s performance in Lust Stories 2, Kajal said it was “fabulous.” She added that she shares a great bond with all three actresses. Calling them lovely, self-made, committed, and solid people, Kajal Aggarwal revealed that they have fabulous memories together. She said they all love hanging out together.

