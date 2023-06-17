Kajal Aggarwal announces her next project amid rumours of quitting films

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen essaying a crucial role in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

Recently, it was reported that 'Hey Sinamika' actress Kajal Aggarwal had made a decision to quit acting after fulfilling her existing work obligations. However, the actress has now quashed all these rumours. She has announced that she will be headlining a woman-centric film for her 60th project, tentatively titled Kajal60. The official title and the first look of the movie will be revealed tomorrow, June 18.

Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and dropped a poster, announcing the details of her forthcoming drama. Produced under the banner of Aurum Arts Official, details about the film's cast, and crew will be revealed in the future.

Teasing the announcement of her movie, the poster shows Kajal Aggarwal sitting inside a car with her face partially visible in the rear-view mirror. The post was captioned, "Kajal60 Title and glimpse tomorrow. Can’t wait to show this to you all.”

#Kajal60 Title and glimpse tomorrow ____



Can't wait to show this to you all _@AurumArtsOffl pic.twitter.com/fG1pZN5Yhs — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 17, 2023

Speculations of Kajal Aggarwal quitting films

Speculations were abuzz that Kajal Aggarwal planned to quit the film industry to focus on her baby boy, Neil. It was being said that the actress had taken the decision as she was not able to devote enough time to her little one because of work commitments.

However, the latest update effectively puts all speculations to rest.

Kajal Aggarwal's projects

Kajal Aggarwal returned to the big screen post her maternity break with the horror comedy, Ghosty. Post this, she became a part of the Tamil horror film, Karungaapiyam, which did not perform too well at the box office.

Kajal Aggarwal will be seen essaying a crucial role in Kamal Haasan's much-awaited, Indian 2. Directed by S Shankar, the movie will have a star-studded cast including Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is on board the team as the music composer.

Kajal Aggarwal will also play the lead in Balakrishna's next, titled Bhagavanth Kesari.