Among world's highest-paid celebs, this singer has made Rs 20,000 crore in last 10 years, despite being dead for years

Most expensive ‘original’ Apple iPhone sold for Rs 1,29,80,000, breaks multiple records

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz reveals her mystery man, shares photos from their ‘date night’ — Take a look

Meet PMS Prasad, Mukesh Ambani loyalist, one of highest-paid Reliance employees, his salary is…

Can diet cola, sugar free drinks cause cancer? Diabetes patients must keep away from aspartame, here's why

Is Rajinikanth’s Jailer in trouble? Here is the truth

The makers of a Malayalam drama have asked the Jailer team to change the name of their film as the Mollywood movie with the same title is also releasing simultaneously with Rajinikanth's next.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

As fans wait for the release of Rajinikanth’s next movie, Jailer, the project seems to have landed into trouble, and the reason is its title. It is evident from the previews that Thalaiva will be seen essaying the role of a prison jailer in his next. However, nothing more regarding the storyline has been revealed till now, and hence, a lot of buzz surrounding the flick has been created among movie buffs. Now, the makers of a Malayalam drama have asked that the name of Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial be changed, at least in the state of Kerala.


Trouble over Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer's title

The makers of a Malayalam drama have asked for Jailer's title change as another film from Kerala with the same title is also releasing along with Rajinikanth's next. The film in question has been produced by N K Mohammad, and features Dhyan Sreenivasan as the protagonist. Helmed by Sakkir Madathil, the venture is touted to be a period thriller.

While there is no resemblance between the stories of these films, the makers of the Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer feel that the same titles might lead to confusion among the cinemagoers. Even if the title of Rajinikanth's Jailer is changed, it will only be revised in Kerala.

Director Sakkir Madathil recently conducted a press conference claiming that this is a serious issue. He also said that they have already approached the producers of the Rajinikanth-starrer, Sun Pictures. However, according to him, they do not wish to change the title of the movie, even in Kerala. The makers of Malayalam Jailer further feel that being a smaller team, they should get to keep the title as they are already competing with a big-budget movie, featuring some of the biggest names in the industry.

Sun Pictures reacts

Sun Pictures also made an official statement on the matter saying that their film has been made with big stars and being a corporate themselves it will not be possible for them to change the title.

About Jailer

Starring Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles, Jailer is scheduled to release in the theatres on August 10.

