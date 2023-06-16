Headlines

Kajal Aggarwal to bid farewell to acting? Find out

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to her Twitter handle and dropped a photo of herself saying that she has wrapped up her work commitments and will enjoy a breather.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Actress Kajal Aggarwal has been ruling the silver screens in the South ever since her debut in 2007 with the movie Lakshmi Kalyanam. She has been a part of around 55 movies during her career as an actress. Her filmography includes some cinematic gems such as Brindavanam, Mr. Perfect, Magadheera, Darling, Jilla, and Thupakki, to name just a few. However, some reports are now doing rounds that the Hey Sinamika actress has decided to quit the film industry. Yes, you heard it right. If the reports are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal will be bidding farewell to the film industry after wrapping up her current work commitments.

At the moment, she has two projects in her hand — Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari and Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Reportedly, Kajal Aggarwal’s decision is for the sake of her son, Neil. It seems, due to her professional commitments, she isn’t able to dedicate as much time to her baby boy as she would have liked to.

However, it remains uncertain whether Kajal Aggarwal's departure from the entertainment industry will be permanent or if she intends to take a break.

Ever since reports of the star leaving the film industry have emerged, her fans have been left in shock. They are even waiting for Kajal Aggarwal's reaction to the reports. Now, only time will tell if these reports turn out to be true.

Kajal Aggarwal's Latest Twitter Post

Kajal Aggarwal recently took to Twitter and dropped a photo of herself slaying a traditional attire. Her caption added fuel to the rumours. She wrote, "When you’ve wrapped commitments and have a breather in between! (Also, #throwback)."

 

 

Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu's Love Story

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her businessman beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. The couple welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, on May 19, 2022.

Commemorating her little ones' first birthday in April, Kajal Aggarwal used social media to post a photograph of Neil, along with the caption, “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1!!."

