Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Pathaan, Kantara, Darlings, Pathaan, PS 2 make the cut

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be hosting the 14th edition at Hamer Hall.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is gearing up to host the 14th edition of the prestigious awards soon. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in August this year at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall. Recently, they announced the nomination list for various film and web series awards. Bollywood movies that made it to the nomination list were Bhediya, Pathaan, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Kantara Monica O My Darling, Sita Ramam, and Darlings. Meanwhile, the Indian web series that were nominated were Dahaad, Delhi Crime Season 2, Farzi, Jubilee 2, Suzhal: The Vortex, Broken News, and Trial By Fire.

Nomination list for Best Actor Male

The nomination list for the Best Actor Male included names such as Dulquer Salmaan (Sita Ramam), Kapil Sharma (Zwigato), Manoj Bajpayee (Joram), Manoj Bajpayee (Gulmohar), Mohit Agarwal (Agra), Paresh Rawal (The Storyteller), Rajkummar Rao (Monica, O My Darling), Rishab Shetty (Kantara), Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan), Vijay Varma (Darlings) and Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2).

Nomination list for Best Actor Female

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2), Akshatha Pandavapura (Koli Esru), Alia Bhatt (Darlings), Bhumi Pednekar (Bheed), Kajol (Salaam Venky), Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam), Neena Gupta (Vadh), Rani Mukherjee (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway), Sai Pallavi (Gargi), and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal) were nominated for the Best Actor Female.

Best performance in a web series

Abhay Deol (Trial By Fire), Abhishek Bachchan (Breathe – Into The Shadows Season 2), Aparshakti Khurana (Jubilee), Prosenjit Chatterjee (Jubilee), Shahid Kapoor (Farzi), Sidhant Gupta (Jubilee), Vijay Sethupathi (Farzi), and Vijay Varma (Dahaad) were part of the male nomination list.

The actresses that were nominated are Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire), Rasika Dugal (Delhi Crime Season 2), Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime Season 2), Shriya Pilgaonkar (The Broken News), Sriya Reddy (Suzhal: The Vortex), Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2), and Wamiqa Gabbi (Jubilee).

In addition to this, the filmmakers nominated for Best Director are Anant Mahadevan (The Storyteller), Anurag Kashyap (Kennedy), Ashish Avinash Bende (Aatma-Pamphlet), Devashish Makhija (Joram), Don Palathara (Family), Kanu Behl (Agra), Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2), Nandita Das (Zwigato), Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu), Rima Das (Tora’s Husband), Siddharth Anand (Pathaan), and Vasan Bala (Monica, O My Darling).

The jury panel of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has on board Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford who is credited with movies like Driving Miss Daisy, and Crimes of the Heart, along with Australian film director and screenwriter Geoffrey Wright, editor Jill Bilcock, Indian film critic Rajeev Masand, and Australian actor Vince Colosimo.