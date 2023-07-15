Headlines

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Taapsee Pannu sets the internet ablaze and Aditi Rao Hydari poses for a picture with rumoured boyfriend, DNA Entertainment Wrap June 04

New Parliament Building: Muslim religious leaders offer prayers at the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana

IND vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: India takes control on Day 1 After West Indies Falls cheaply

Veteran Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani passes away

Blackpink's Jennie says she was 'scared to express' herself as K-pop star: 'There shouldn’t be a reason to judge'

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 nominations: Pathaan, Kantara, Darlings, Pathaan, PS 2 make the cut

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be hosting the 14th edition at Hamer Hall.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is gearing up to host the 14th edition of the prestigious awards soon. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in August this year at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall. Recently, they announced the nomination list for various film and web series awards. Bollywood movies that made it to the nomination list were Bhediya, Pathaan, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Kantara Monica O My Darling, Sita Ramam, and Darlings. Meanwhile, the Indian web series that were nominated were Dahaad, Delhi Crime Season 2, Farzi, Jubilee 2, Suzhal: The Vortex, Broken News, and Trial By Fire.

Nomination list for Best Actor Male

The nomination list for the Best Actor Male included names such as Dulquer Salmaan (Sita Ramam), Kapil Sharma (Zwigato), Manoj Bajpayee (Joram), Manoj Bajpayee (Gulmohar), Mohit Agarwal (Agra), Paresh Rawal (The Storyteller), Rajkummar Rao (Monica, O My Darling), Rishab Shetty (Kantara), Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan), Vijay Varma (Darlings) and Vikram (Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2).

Nomination list for Best Actor Female

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2), Akshatha Pandavapura (Koli Esru), Alia Bhatt (Darlings), Bhumi Pednekar (Bheed), Kajol (Salaam Venky), Mrunal Thakur (Sita Ramam), Neena Gupta (Vadh), Rani Mukherjee (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway), Sai Pallavi (Gargi), and Sanya Malhotra (Kathal) were nominated for the Best Actor Female.

Best performance in a web series

Abhay Deol (Trial By Fire), Abhishek Bachchan (Breathe – Into The Shadows Season 2), Aparshakti Khurana (Jubilee), Prosenjit Chatterjee (Jubilee), Shahid Kapoor (Farzi), Sidhant Gupta (Jubilee), Vijay Sethupathi (Farzi), and Vijay Varma (Dahaad) were part of the male nomination list.

The actresses that were nominated are Rajshri Deshpande (Trial By Fire), Rasika Dugal (Delhi Crime Season 2), Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime Season 2), Shriya Pilgaonkar (The Broken News), Sriya Reddy (Suzhal: The Vortex), Tillotama Shome (Delhi Crime Season 2), and Wamiqa Gabbi (Jubilee).

In addition to this, the filmmakers nominated for Best Director are Anant Mahadevan (The Storyteller), Anurag Kashyap (Kennedy), Ashish Avinash Bende (Aatma-Pamphlet), Devashish Makhija (Joram), Don Palathara (Family), Kanu Behl (Agra), Mani Ratnam (Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2), Nandita Das (Zwigato), Prithvi Konanur (Hadinelentu), Rima Das (Tora’s Husband), Siddharth Anand (Pathaan), and Vasan Bala (Monica, O My Darling).

The jury panel of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has on board Oscar-winning Australian filmmaker Bruce Beresford who is credited with movies like Driving Miss Daisy, and Crimes of the Heart, along with Australian film director and screenwriter Geoffrey Wright, editor Jill Bilcock, Indian film critic Rajeev Masand, and Australian actor Vince Colosimo.

