Hi Nanna: Nani and Mrunal Thakur to steer this emotional extravaganza filled with beautiful moments: Watch Video

The makers of Nani and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Hi Nanna recently released an initial glimpse of the movie. In the clip, Mrunal Thakur meets Nani’s character and says, ‘Hello Nanna.’

Nani and Mrunal Thakur will be sharing the screen for the first time in the forthcoming entertainer, which was tentatively titled Nani 30. On July 13, the makers revealed the title of the highly-awaited drama, Hi Nanna. Adding to the hype, the team has also unveiled the initial glimpse of the movie, which suggests that it’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster between a man, his daughter, and a special new addition to their family. The clip opens with a kid introducing Mrunal Thakar to others as her friend. Later, we meet her Nanna (Nani).

The highlight of the video comes when Mrunal Thakur meets Nani's character for lunch and says, “Hello Nanna,” while shaking his hand. The shooting for the project directed by Shouryuv is moving ahead at a fast pace. The movie is expected to be wrapped up within a couple of months. Hi Nanna will have a pan-India release in five languages.

Makers unveil the title of Nani and Mrunal Thakur's next

Recently, the makers took to Twitter and revealed the title and primary glimpse of the drama. Sharing the video, Nani wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Hi #Nani30 is #HiNanna! She calls me that... Not the little one ;) (sic)." The first look poster of the flick features the Natural Star busy on his phone, while his daughter sends a flying kiss to Mrunal Thakur, who is trying to catch it.

About Hi Nanna

Conceptualised and directed by Shouryuv, Hi Nanna will be hitting the big screens across the world on December 21. Along with Nani and Mrunal Thakur, the film will also see Kiara Khanna in a significant role.

While Sanu John Varghese is on board the technical crew as the cinematographer, Hesham Abdul Wahab has rendered the songs and background scores. Financed by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, Praveen Anthony is responsible for the editing.

Nani will also star in the third installment of the popular franchise, HIT 3. As the movie is yet to go on the floors, not much has been revealed about the cast and crew.