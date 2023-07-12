Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

Sonakshi Sinha said that she came close to working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali several times, but things didn’t materialise each time.

Seems like Sonakshi Sinha is on a roll! After basking in the success of Daahad, the actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated web series, Heeramandi. She has been working on the venture for quite some time now. The actress is thrilled to collaborate with the celebrated filmmaker as the project marks their first collaboration. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. During a media interaction, she claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has always been fond of her. Sonakshi further revealed that while they came close to working together many times, somehow the plans didn’t materialise.

Sonakshi Sinha, however, added that it was worth the wait.

Talking about being a part of Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha was quoted as saying, “I am really happy that I am a part of Heeramandi where he [Sanjay Leela Bhansali] has come to me with a special role and a special character. He really knows how to get the best out of all his actors. It’s a pleasure to see him in action, doing the kind of magic that he does, which only he can do. So, I think this collaboration is the right one and it came at the right time.”

About Heeramandi

The magnum opus web series has an ensemble cast that includes Mark Bennington, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Paresh Pahuja, Sharmin Segal, Tarun Arora, Ashton Bessette, Prayas Choudhary, Shailendra, Rahull Arora, Paraag Choudhary, and Siddharth Gupta.

Heeramandi will narrate the tale of three generations of courtesans during pre-independent India.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

After wrapping up Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will commence work on his next, Baiju Bawra. Likely to star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the movie has been inspired by the famed singer from the 16th and 17th centuries. As per reports, the sets of Heeramandi will be redesigned at Film City in Mumbai for Baiju Bawra.

It was also reported that Baiju Bawra will be a remake of the 1952 film of the same name featuring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari in lead roles.