After Adipurush, Prabhas to lead another pan-India film? Deets inside

After Adipurush, Prabhas has a promising line-up ahead with some big-ticket movies such as Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer Salaar. (Credits: Instagram)

Prabhas’ last pan-India release Adipurush failed at the box office. Despite that, it appears that the actor is ready to take on another challenge to entertain his fans. Rumour has it that he has signed a film with a prestigious Kannada production house known for distributing films like RRR, Vikrant Rona, and Rider. Currently, the production house is occupied with their Pan-India Kannada film, KD. According to reports, this upcoming pan-India project will be helmed by a popular South Indian filmmaker, and an official announcement is expected soon. Following that, details of the cast and crew are also expected to be unveiled.

Did Prabhas reject director Om Raut’s idea of making Adipurush in two parts?

Recently, there have been rumours that since the beginning of ‘Adipurush, director Om Raut wanted to make the film in two parts, just like the Baahubali franchise. The filmmaker even wanted to shoot Adipurush for an additional month, which could have led to an extended run time. However, as per reports, Prabhas convinced the director that the two-part approach would not be appropriate for the mythological drama. Later, the makers finally gave up the idea for good. However, there is no official confirmation regarding these rumours.

Prabhas’ professional commitments

After Adipurush, Prabhas has a promising line-up ahead with some big-ticket movies such as Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer Salaar. With Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, the movie also has Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in important roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, Salaar will be released on September 28.

He will also be seen playing a crucial role in the much-awaited science fiction drama, Project K. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, C. Aswani Dutt is backing the movie under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Additionally, Prabhas’ line-up also includes the romantic comedy, Raja Deluxe, and the sports action drama, Spirit.