Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: His top films you can't miss

Marking Thalapathy Vijay's 49th birthday, the makers of his next, Leo have unveiled the first look poster from the movie.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: His top films you can't miss
Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 49th birthday on June 22.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest-paying actors not just in the South, but the Indian film industry. As the Beast star celebrates his 49th birthday on June 22, here we take a look at some of his top-rated movies as per IMDb.

1. Thuppakki 

Thuppakki turned out to be the third Tamil film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Sivaji and Enthiran. The project was even remade in Hindi as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and in Bengali as Game: He Plays To Win.

2. Mersal

The actor led the 2017 action thriller Mersal, which became the fifth-highest-grossing Tamil film in history and the highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay's career at the time of its release. The fans were all praise for his performance in the drama.

3. Kaththi

The 2014 action drama Kaththi is about a case of mistaken identity. It shows how an escaped convict locks horns with a large corporation aiming to seize a village's land.

4. Ghilli

Ghilli revolves around a young Kabaddi player, Velu, who goes to Madurai for a regional match. However, he ends up meeting a girl Dhanalakshmi there. He rescues her from a powerful man, who wants to marry her against her wish.

5. Thulladha Manamum Thullum 

The 1999 romantic entertainer, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Simran in the lead is considered to be a Tamil cult classic. Not just that, the film also won Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for best film.

6. Kadhalukku Mariyadhai 

Thalapathy Vijay collaborated with filmmaker Fazil for the 1997 romantic drama, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. With Shalini as the female lead, the film talks about lovebirds Jeeva and Mini, who decide to elope against their parent's wishes.

7. Poove Unakkaga

The 1996 romantic comedy Poove Unakkage was the first superhit movie of Thalapathy Vijay's career. The movie made him a household name.

8. Pokkiri

Thalapathy Vijay was seen as Thamizh, a contract killer who can do anything for money in the 2007 crime thriller, Pokkiri.

9. Kushi

Thalapathy Vijay, Jyotika, Mumtaj, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were seen sharing the screen in the romantic comedy, Kushi. The SJ Suryah's directorial was remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

10. Theri

Their shows Thalapathy Vijay as a common man, Joseph Kuruvilla, who is on a mission to save his daughter's life from a local gang.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness
Adah Sharma's many controversies: From comments on The Kerala Story ban to 'indecent' post after Bappi Lahiri's death
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Manabadi: When, where and how to check Andhra Pradesh AP 10th supply results online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.