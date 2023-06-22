Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: His top films you can't miss

Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 49th birthday on June 22.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest-paying actors not just in the South, but the Indian film industry. As the Beast star celebrates his 49th birthday on June 22, here we take a look at some of his top-rated movies as per IMDb.

1. Thuppakki

Thuppakki turned out to be the third Tamil film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after Sivaji and Enthiran. The project was even remade in Hindi as Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and in Bengali as Game: He Plays To Win.

2. Mersal

The actor led the 2017 action thriller Mersal, which became the fifth-highest-grossing Tamil film in history and the highest-grossing film of Thalapathy Vijay's career at the time of its release. The fans were all praise for his performance in the drama.

3. Kaththi

The 2014 action drama Kaththi is about a case of mistaken identity. It shows how an escaped convict locks horns with a large corporation aiming to seize a village's land.

4. Ghilli

Ghilli revolves around a young Kabaddi player, Velu, who goes to Madurai for a regional match. However, he ends up meeting a girl Dhanalakshmi there. He rescues her from a powerful man, who wants to marry her against her wish.

5. Thulladha Manamum Thullum

The 1999 romantic entertainer, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Simran in the lead is considered to be a Tamil cult classic. Not just that, the film also won Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for best film.

6. Kadhalukku Mariyadhai

Thalapathy Vijay collaborated with filmmaker Fazil for the 1997 romantic drama, Kadhalukku Mariyadhai. With Shalini as the female lead, the film talks about lovebirds Jeeva and Mini, who decide to elope against their parent's wishes.

7. Poove Unakkaga

The 1996 romantic comedy Poove Unakkage was the first superhit movie of Thalapathy Vijay's career. The movie made him a household name.

8. Pokkiri

Thalapathy Vijay was seen as Thamizh, a contract killer who can do anything for money in the 2007 crime thriller, Pokkiri.

9. Kushi

Thalapathy Vijay, Jyotika, Mumtaj, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were seen sharing the screen in the romantic comedy, Kushi. The SJ Suryah's directorial was remade in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

10. Theri

Their shows Thalapathy Vijay as a common man, Joseph Kuruvilla, who is on a mission to save his daughter's life from a local gang.