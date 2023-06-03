Search icon
First Anniversary of Major: Adivi Sesh visits parents of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan lost his life in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

South star Adivi Sesh received both critical acclaim and commercial success with his 2022 biopic Major. The project not only turned out to be a blockbuster hit but also managed to connect really well with the audiences. The movie that was released in cinema halls worldwide on June 3 turned one today.

Commemorating the special occasion, the actor met the parents of the 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Sharing pics of the memorable meet on social media, Adivi Sesh penned a heartfelt note. “Got my darshan with Amma and Uncle for the 1 year Anniversary of #Major. Amma cooked some amazing food despite her shoulder pain. Their love has meant everything to me. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan has blessed me and changed me in ways I never knew,” Adivi Sesh wrote.

“#MajorTheFilm is my most memorable film and I want to thank Mahesh sir, our amazing producers, our phenomenal director, the hardworking team, our Actors who gave riveting performances but most of all…the audience. The love and respect you have given us is immense. I am indebted from the bottom of my heart. This honour is forever. #JaiHind,” he added.  

Major is a cinematic adaptation of the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film chronicles the journey of Major Unnikrishnan from childhood to the time of the horrific incident when he lost his life fighting the terrorists at Mumbai’s Taj Hotel.

The biopic also stars Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma, and Anish Kuruvilla in pivotal roles, along with others.    

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh will next play the lead in the upcoming thriller Goodhachari 2.

