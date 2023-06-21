Farhan Akhtar shares adorable snapshots of his London trip with family

Farhan Akhtar with his wife, Shibani Dandekar and daughter Shakya Akhtar. (Credits: Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar’s recent Instagram post will surely make you crave a warm and intimate family lunch. The talented singer-director-actor delighted his followers with glimpses of his London trip along with his wife, Shibani Dandekar, and daughter, Shakya Akhtar.

The first photo was truly heartwarming, capturing the bond between Farhan and Shakya. Their faces radiated with joy, and their smiles spoke volumes about their deep connection.

Shibani joined the frame in the second photo, accompanied by their friend Stanley Whitehouse. Farhan chose not to divulge any further details about Stanley in the caption.

Keeping his caption short and sweet, Farhan wrote, “Lazy luncheon in sunny London,” encapsulating the relaxed and blissful atmosphere that surrounded the family lunch.

Check:

Fans flooded the comment section with love and appreciation.

One fan exclaimed, "Awesome!" while another one commented, "Nice click."

Curious about the location, a fan even asked which part of London was Farhan enjoying with his family.

Farhan was earlier married to Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters — Shakya and Akira. He tied the knot with Shibani in February 2022 after being in a relationship for a few years. Shibani is a singer, actress, model, and host.

Recently, Farhan took to Instagram to show support for his sister Zoya Akhtar's upcoming project, The Archies. He shared the teaser of the Netflix original and congratulated Zoya, Reema Kagti, and Tiger Baby Productions.

Farhan expressed his excitement by writing, "Suno..!! The Archies are on their way..!! Congratulations @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @tigerbabyofficial @netflix_in.. it looks great." He accompanied his message with a heart emoji.

Check:

Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies, recently took its cast to Brazil for the unveiling of its teaser. This musical marks the debut of several well-known star kids, including Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. Inspired by the Archie comics, the film promises to be a delightful musical experience.

Farhan is set to direct Jee Le Zaara, featuring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. He announced the project to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai.