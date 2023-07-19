Headlines

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar proudly attended daughter Shakya's graduation ceremony with his wife, Shibani, and ex-wife, Adhuna.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar recently attended his daughter Shakya Akhtar’s graduation ceremony, accompanied by his wife Shibani Dandekar and his ex-wife, Adhuna. The proud father shared his joy with his social media followers by posting pictures and videos from the event. Shakya Akhtar has successfully completed her studies at Lancaster University in the United Kingdom, and her entire family gathered at the venue to celebrate her achievement. Alongside Farhan, Shibani and Adhuna, Shakya's grandparents, Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani, and Shabana Azmi, were too attended the event to express their pride and support.

Farhan Akhtar’s post

Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share heartwarming photos of Shakya posing with her parents and grandparents, expressing his happiness and congratulating her on her accomplishment. He wrote, "Congratulations to our graduate, Shakya... such a proud moment to be there as a family and celebrate your achievement. Onwards and upwards... the world is yours.

Missed you @akiraakhtar @zoieakhtar... #lancasteruniversity #batchof2023."

Zoya Akhtar and other celebs comment on Farhan’s post

Farhan's sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, also joined in the celebration and commented, "FOMO!!!!! Congratulations my Shakalaka baby!!! You are the smartest in the clan."

Actor Hrithik Roshan expressed his admiration with a red heart emoji and commented “amazing,” while Karisma Kapoorm, too, congratulated Shakya.

The presence of Farhan Akhtar and his family at the ceremony showcased their love and support for Shakya as she enters the next chapter of her life.

Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming projects

Farhan Akhtar has some exciting projects lined up. He is set to direct the movie, Jee Le Zaraa. Farhan is also likely to direct Don 3, the third installment in the popular Don film series. While an official announcement is yet to be made, fans are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the film's shooting.

