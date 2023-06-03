Search icon
Rajinikanth greets fans outside Lal Salaam’s set in Puducherry; watch

Rajinikanth will have a cameo in Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 05:04 PM IST

Rajinikanth will also be seen in the movie Jailer.

Rajinikanth remains one of the busiest actors in India even at the age of 72. The superstar always manages to charm his way into our hearts with his down-to-earth persona. After finishing the work for his much-awaited action entertainer Jailer, ‘Thalaivaa’ is back in action for his next project Lal Salaam. The movie is helmed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. As per reports, the actor will be seen in a cameo in the film.


Rajinikanth is in Puducherry to film his portions for Lal Salaam. As expected, a sea of fans gathered outside the sets to catch a glimpse of the actor. The fans went absolutely berserk as soon as Rajinikanth came out to greet them. A video of the actor waving at the fans from the sets of Lal Salaam is going viral on social media. He was spotted at the car's rooftop and greeted the fans while they cheered for him, and clicked videos. It is no secret that Rajinikanth enjoys a one-of-a-kind stardom and this video is just proof enough. Police officers had to be deployed at the location in order to control the crowd.
 

 


About Lal Salaam
 
Coming back to Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth shot a few crucial scenes with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev earlier, who is also believed to be part of the cast of the movie. Posting a picture with the cricketer from the sets, Rajinikanth called working with Kapil Dev an "honour and privilege."

 

<


In the meantime, Rajinikanth's first look as Moideen Bhai from Lal Salmaan was released last month. The actor looked stylish in a kurta pyjama and sunglasses.

 

 


Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is donning the director's cap after a long gap of seven years. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth have been roped in as the protagonists of the film. Financed by Lyca Productions, Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has composed the music of the film.
 
Movie buffs are also awaiting the release of Rajinikanth's Jailer. Helmed by filmmaker Nelson, the Tamil drama will feature Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal and Ramya Krishnan in crucial roles.

