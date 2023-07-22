Headlines

Dulquer Salmaan calls father Mammootty ‘bestest’ for bagging Best Actor award for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Meet India's richest poultry farmer with Rs 12000 crore turnover, started firm with Rs 5000, no IIT, IIM education

West Bengal: 2 tribal women stripped naked, tortured in Malda district, alleges BJP

10 lesser-known Mughal monuments

10 super-drinks to cure fatigue

10 funny nicknames of Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Karan Johar defends 'grey' content in films and OTT: 'Life is way beyond black or white'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish, Avinash, Jiya, Bebika might taste Salman Khan’s anger this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer: ‘She is very excited and…’

Dulquer Salmaan calls father Mammootty ‘bestest’ for bagging Best Actor award for Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan was named the Best Director for the film Ariyippu, while Vincy Aloshious bagged the Best Actress award for the movie, Rekha.

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

One of the most celebrated actors in the Malayalam film industry, Mammootty, recently bagged the Best Actor award at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards. He was honored for his memorable performance in the 2022 laughter ride, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Made under the direction of Lijo Jose Pellissery, the movie revolves around a group of Malayali travelers who are returning to Kerala by bus and unfortunately doze off. The character of James, played by Mammootty, stops the bus in a Tamil Nadu village and starts identifying himself as Sundaram, confusing everyone.

Dulquer Salmaan congratulates father Mammootty

An elated Dulquer Salmaan used social media to wish his father Mammootty.

Congratulating him, the Hey Sinamika actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of his father, along with the caption, "Bestest."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

 

Mohanlal gives a shoutout to Mammootty

Superstar Mohanlal also congratulated his fellow actor on his latest achievement. He penned a heartfelt note for Mammootty that went, "Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka- my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious! Keep rocking."

 

 

Kerala State Film Awards

Kerala minister for cultural affairs Saji Cherian announced the winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards on July 21. While Mahesh Narayanan was awarded the Best Director for the film Ariyippu, Vincy Aloshious bagged the Best Actress award for the movie, Rekha.

About Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Jointly produced by Mammootty and Pellissery, Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam stars Mammootty, Ramya Suvi, Ramya Pandian, and Ashokan in prominent roles. Deepu S. Joseph is the head of the editing department, whereas Theni Eswar is the cinematographer.

Dulquer Salmaan's lineup

Dulquer Salmaan will next lead the romantic track titled Heeriye alongside singer Jasleen Royal. Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal have lent their voices to the single slated to release on July 25.

What's next for Mammootty?

Mammootty will be seen sharing the screen with Jyothika in the forthcoming Malayalam drama, Kaathal – The Core. The movie has been directed by Jeo Baby. Financed by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany, the film has Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, and Anagha Akku in key roles.

