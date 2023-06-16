Dhanush and Venu Udugula to work on a periodical extravaganza?

Dhanush is occupied with the highly-awaited action entertainer, Captain Miller.

Actor Dhanush is on a roll with back-to-back hits like Naane Varuvean and The Gray Man. His most recent release, Vaathi / Sir, has also crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office. Now, the Karnan star is reportedly ready to explore new horizons by collaborating with Tollywood filmmakers. Dhanush has already given his nod to work with Telugu director Shekhar Kammula, and the sets for their untitled project are expected to be erected soon. It would be exciting to see what this actor-director duo comes up with.

Going by the latest buzz surrounding Dhanush, the Atrangi Re star has shown excitement to collaborate with another Tollywood director, Venu Udugula, known for his work in films such as Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Virata Parvam, to name just a few.

According to the reports, the project is going to be a bilingual drama and will be made on a jaw-dropping budget of approximately Rs 100 crores.

This project — periodical extravaganza — aims to transport audiences to a bygone era. The untitled drama will reportedly strike a balance between commercial appeal and social significance. While the production banners backing the movie have not been announced, speculations suggest that People Media Factory and Sitara Entertainments are probable financiers for Dhanush's venture. As the film has not been officially announced yet, details about the cast and crew have been kept under wraps for now.

Dhanush-led Captain Miller

Dhanush is occupied with the highly-awaited action entertainer, Captain Miller. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the Tamil drama is being billed as a period action-adventure flick. Apart from Dhanush, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, John Kokken, Edward Sonnenblick, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Vinoth Kishan, Nassar, Daniel Balaji, Elango Kumaravel, Viji Chandrasekhar, Merku Thodarchi Malai Antony, Bala Saravanan, Swayam Siddha, and Sumesh Moor are also playing prominent roles in Captain Miller.

Financed by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films, the songs and background score of the drama have been rendered by composer G. V. Prakash Kumar. Nagooran Ramachandran is in charge of editing, while Siddhartha Nuni is behind the camera.