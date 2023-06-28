Dhanush pens appreciation post for team Maamannan

Dhanush lauded the entire team, and stated that “theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block.” (Credits: Twitter)

Mari Selvaraj's directorial Maamannan is gearing up for a theatrical release on June 29. Dhanush, who worked with the filmmaker in the 2021 action entertainer Karnan, in the latest tweet heaped praises on the entire team of Maanannan. Looks like the Atrangi Re star witnessed the forthcoming political thriller in a private screening organized by Mari Selvaraj. It is pretty evident that Dhanush was quite impressed with the film, as well as the performance of the star cast.

Dhanush heaps praises for team 'Maamannan'

Dhanush lauded the entire team of Maamannan, and stated that “theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block.” The actor also gave a shout-out to Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh and Keerthy Suresh for the “great work.”

"Maamannan by @mari_selvaraj is an emotion...A big hug to you Mari. Vadivelu sir and @Udhaystalinbhave delivered a very convincing performance. Great work from Fahadh and @KeerthyOfficial. Theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block. finally @arrahman sir... BEAUTIFUL,” read Dhanush’s post, which was accompanied by several hearts and folded hands emojis.

Maamannan by @mari_selvaraj is an emotion __ A big hug to you Mari. Vadivelu sir and @Udhaystalin have delivered a very convincing performance. Great work from Fahadh and @KeerthyOfficial. Theatres are gonna erupt for the interval block. finally @arrahman sir ____ BEAUTIFUL June 28, 2023

Udhayanidhi Stalin reacts

Reacting to Dhanush’s tweet, Udhayanidhi Stalin thanked the actor for his support to the film. He further revealed that the project would not have happened without Dhanush. Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, "Dhanush .. thx for everything .. without your support #MAAMANNAN wouldn’t have happened (sic)."

__ Dhanush .. thx for everything .. without your support #MAAMANNAN wouldn't have happened https://t.co/R6IFkTyjVl — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) June 28, 2023

About Maamannan

The highly-talked-about political thriller has been conceptualized and helmed by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The hype around Maamannan is quite high as it is expected to be Udhayanidhi Salin's last film. After Maamannan, the actor plans to channel all his attention to his political career. The suspense drama also features Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. The supporting cast of Maamannan includes Lal, Vijayakumar, Raveena Ravi, and Geetha Kailasam.

Apart from portraying the lead role, Udhayanidhi Stalin has also backed 'Maamannan' under his banner Red Giant Movies. While Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has provided the tunes for the Tamil drama, the editing has been done by RK Selva. Meanwhile, Theni Eswar has handled the camera work for the flick.

Dhanush's upcoming projects

Dhanush will be next seen in Arun Matheswaran's period action-adventure drama, 'Captain Miller'. Financed by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the much-anticipated drama will also feature Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and John Kokken in significant roles.