Deepika Padukone says she has a ‘weird’ talent only known to husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha: Find Out

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most adored couples in Bollywood. Their sizzling chemistry, be it on-screen or off-screen, has always been mesmerising. Recently, the actress made a revelation that will leave her fans dumbstruck. Deepika said that she has a weird talent that only her husband Ranveer Singh and sister Anisha are privy to. Speaking to Tweak India, Deepika Padukone was quoted as saying that she is a good mimic, but is unable to showcase this talent in front of people. The Pathaan actress said that only Ranveer Singh and Anisha Padukone are allowed to see her mimicry performances.

Deepika Padukone said, “According to my husband, I am a great mimic hidden in the closet, has not been discovered yet, waiting to be discovered.”

Deepika Padukone revealed that when Ranveer Singh urges her to perform in front of people it does not happen. She was quoted as saying, “Somehow, when he puts me on the spot and he makes me mimic someone in front of people, it does not happen. But with my sister and my husband, I’m a fantastic mimic.”

Deepika Padukone’s work commitments

Deepika Padukone will essay a crucial role in director Nag Ashwin’s science-fiction drama, Project K. She will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the movie. Backed by C. Aswani Dutt, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Santhosh Narayanan has scored the music for the drama. Project K will hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

Deepika Padukone has Siddharth Anand’s action entertainer, Fighter, in her kitty. Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor have been roped in to play lead roles in the movie. The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

She will also be a part of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Returns. The filmmaker had earlier announced that she will be seen as ‘Lady Singham’ in his cop universe, featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. Deepika Padukone is reported to make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.