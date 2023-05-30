Deepika Padukone's AMA Is All About Indian Matchmaking, Scooby-Doo And Lots Of Fun

Deepika Padukone held an AMA session on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone recently conducted a delightful interaction with her fans and followers on Instagram. The talented actress pleasantly surprised her fans by hosting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. In the AMA, Deepika engaged in a fun conversation with her fans and took the time to answer some questions. Sharing some fascinating insights, she talked about what she is binge-watching and her favourite cartoon.

Among the queries raised by her fans, one intriguing question was about the show Deepika Padukone is currently binge-watching. The Pathaan actress, known for her playful nature, responded to this fun question by posting an amusing video on her Instagram story. Initially hesitant, she sported a mischievous smile before revealing that she is binge-watching "Indian Matchmaking." Then, with a quick getaway into her vanity van, she playfully evaded potential judgment from others regarding her choice of program. Indian Matchmaking is a popular Netflix series that follows matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides and assists clients in the United States and India through the arranged marriage process.

During the AMA session, fans also inquired about Deepika Padukone's all-time favorite cartoon. Without hesitation, the actress enthusiastically declared her love for Scooby Doo. To entertain her followers further, she even treated them to a rendition of the iconic title song from the cartoon, a timeless tune cherished by generations.

Another fan asked whether Deepika Padukone had personally tested her recently launched beauty brand, 82e, and if she stands by the quality of its products. In response, the Piku actress shared a story explaining the rigorous process behind the brand's development. She revealed that she is the first person to try and test the products, even before they undergo clinical testing. This hands-on approach highlights Deepika Padukone's commitment to ensuring the excellence of her beauty brand.

To complete this enjoyable Q&A session, Deepika Padukone playfully did a classic tongue twister: "She sells seashells on a seashore" Her lighthearted tone and engaging demeanour created a delightful atmosphere, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting for more such interactions in the future.

Currently, Deepika Padukone is fully occupied with the shooting of Fighter, an upcoming aerial action movie, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this is the first time Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will work together.

Deepika is also eagerly preparing for the highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Project K, where she will collaborate with Baahubali star Prabhas. The film is helmed by Nag Ashwin, known for his work on the movie Mahanati.