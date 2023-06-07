Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s social media exchange is too cute to miss

Tamannaah and Vijay have been spotted multiple times in the city.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who captivated audiences with her stunning presence in the trailer for Netflix's “Lust Stories 2,” graced her Instagram account with delightful pictures of herself wearing an elegant white crop top. But this time, it wasn't just her fans who were left in awe. Tamannaah's rumoured boyfriend, actor Vijay Varma, too, responded to the post.

Tamannaah commented, "Crop it like it's hot," while Vijay promptly expressed his admiration with fire emojis.

The recently released trailer for the second season of “Lust Stories,” sparked an online discussion about the possibility of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah being paired together in one of the episodes.

On Instagram, one user said, “You and Tamannaah, Oh my God."

Another person expressed hopes for the series' success, stating, "I hope this series succeeds."

Recently, actor Gulshan Devaiah, who starred alongside Vijay in the OTT series “Dahaad,” was asked about the authenticity of the alleged romance between the actors.

Gulshan declined to comment, stating, "I have no idea. In fact, I haven't even met her. Before I began making fun of them, all I had seen were news articles and pictures of them together."

However, he did mention the great chemistry the two performers share, although he left it open to interpretation rather than confirming anything.

"There's definitely something there, but I'm not entirely sure what it is yet. Their chemistry is undeniably strong, and that says something, I'm sure," added Gulshan.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted together at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Mumbai last December, which fuelled rumours about their romance. Since then, they have been seen together in public many times.