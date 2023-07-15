Headlines

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

Shanaya Kapoor will be seen opposite Roshann Meka in Vrushabha. She will essay a crucial character in the movie, who helps bridge the gap between the past and present.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Shanaya Kapoor is the newest star kid on the block whose acting debut has been a hot topic of discussion among movie enthusiasts. Now, it has been confirmed that she will be making her pan-India debut alongside Zahrah S Khan in superstar Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha. The daughter of Sanjay Kapoor will star opposite Roshann Meka in the movie. She will essay a crucial character in the much-anticipated drama, who helps bridge the gap between the past and present timelines. Meanwhile, pop diva Zahrah S Khan, daughter of Salma Agha, will be seen as a warrior princess in Vrushabha.

Welcoming the ladies on board, producer Juhi Parekh Mehta was quoted saying, “We are elated to have Shanaya Kapoor on board for Vrushabha. Her debut has been much awaited by the audience and (we) are thrilled to have her in our team. As for Salma Agha's daughter, Zahrah, I had watched her in Khoj and was impressed by her acting prowess. She is perfect to play the fearless warrior princess and can't wait to unveil her look.”

Meanwhile, director Nanda Kishore claimed that both, Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan are the perfect fit for their respective characters in terms of looks and skills. He added that these two are very talented and hardworking young actors and he wishes to bring the best out of them as a director.

Shanaya Kapoor is excited to be a part of Vrushabha

Talking about her debut, Shanaya Kapoor said that she is excited as there will be so much to learn and explore from this film. She added that the storyline of the movie is a fascinating one that has stayed with her. The star kids feel that her role in the film is something any young actor would be excited and inspired to play, especially so early on in their career. 

About Vrushabha

Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with AVS Studios, Vrushabha has been helmed by Nanda Kishore. The project has been jointly produced by AVS Studios, First Step Movies, Balaji Telefilms, and Connekkt Media.

It would be exciting to see both Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan on the big screens for the first time.

