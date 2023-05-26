Priyanka Chopra Is ‘Looking Forward To' Citadel Season 2

Priyanka Chopra plays Agent Nadia Sinh in Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra's spy series Citadel has been renewed for another season. Avengers Endgame duo Russo Brothers are set to make it all the more gripping. Citadel, which premiered on April 28 this year, sees Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden essaying the role of secret agents. David Weil will continue to serve as the showrunner. The finale of the first season was released today, May 26.



Priyanka Chopra In Citadel Mode

Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra shared the image of a Deadline article on Instagram. "S2 is coming!!, Looking forward to it @jennifersalke @therussobrothers. But for now, watch the finale episode on @PrimeVideo @citadelonprime," she captioned the post.

The news was met with a lot of enthusiasm. Sameera Reddy wrote, “I absolutely love the first season ! you go girl!” Rakesh Roshan called the show’s renewal “interesting”.

Tina Roesler Kerwin, who was Priyanka Chopra’s personal makeup artist on Citadel, remarked, “Well of course they want more!”

Priyanka Chopra, who plays the role of agent Nadia Sinh in the series, shared some BTS moments from Citadel's shoot. The Quantico star claimed that the shooting of the thriller was all about “blood, sweat, and tears”, quite literally.

Fans and film industry members alike were floored by Priyanka Chopra's dedication to the show. Salma Hayek commented, "I hear you sister."

The official account of Prime Video had a cheeky comment to offer. "Nothing like a good mud and good bath," it wrote.

Citadel is one of Prime Video's most successful offerings. The spy drama became the platform's number one title in almost 200 countries and territories.

Citadel is Prime Video’s number one title in nearly 200 countries and territories. #CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/TwgzsBkIT7 — Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) May 4, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's Recent And Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the romantic comedy Love Again. The James C. Strouse directorial is a remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which itself was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film was released on May 12. Love Again also featured Priyanka Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, in a cameo.

Priyanka Chopra will star in an upcoming Prime video film titled Heads of State, which follows a mismatched couple in a high-stakes situation. John Cena and Idris Elba are also part of the project.

Priyanka Chopra will also star in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film is centred around the bond between three women and also features Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.