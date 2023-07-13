Headlines

Apple to back entrepreneurs in India, partners with non-profit fund Acumen

Meet India’s highest paid music director, working on 6 expensive films, not AR Rahman, Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Keeravani

Fukrey 3: What Varun Sharma says on playing Choocha again — ‘People think revisiting a character is easy…’

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Health benefits of Ragi (finger millets)

Yoga asanas for pain relief during periods

Health benefits of red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Wagner VS Putin: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner mercenary group? All you need to know

Over 8 killed, many injured as Katra-bound bus rolls down gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Karnataka Chief Minister: Siddaramaiah emerges as preferred choice, ending suspense over next face

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

The makers of Kushi recently unveiled the second track from the movie, Aradhya. Fans loved the chemistry between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu love to keep track of every move of the Yashoda actress. Recently, she revealed that she has had an extremely difficult last six months with back-to-back shoots and health issues. Now, the latest update regarding the diva is that she has wrapped up the shoot of her Bollywood web series, Citadel. With Varun Dhawan as the male lead, the makers shot the show in Serbia and India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the Stories section of Instagram and dropped a selfie with minimal makeup and sunglasses.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu captioned the post, "13th of July will always be a special special day. And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia."

Citadel has been helmed by the director duo Raj and DK and will see Emma Canning Apoorva Arora, Ishita Chauhan, Shruti Seth, Thakur Anoop Singh, Sikandar Kher, Udhayabanu Maheshwaran, and Ninad Mahajani in key roles. Scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video shortly, the project is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series of the same name.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go on a one-year break?

There are reports that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be taking time off from work for a year and will head to the U.S. for treatment and to focus on her health. Going by reports, she has not signed any new Telugu or Bollywood films recently. That apart, according to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also given back advance payments to producers that she had taken from them for working in their projects.

However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is yet to comment on the recent speculations.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's next Kushi

Along with Citadel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer Kushi in her kitty, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, the makers unveiled the second track from the drama, Aradhya. Fans love the lead pair's chemistry in the romantic number.

Scored by composer Hisham Abdul Wahab, the Telugu version of Aradhya has been crooned by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada, with Shiva Nirvana providing the lyrics. The Hindi version has been written by Raqueeb Alam, along with Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal singing the track.

