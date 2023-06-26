Christopher Nolan opens up on Oppenheimer, says this about atomic bomb

Christopher Nolan also mentioned people’s concerns about losing their jobs because of AI. (Credits: Instagram)

One of the most celebrated filmmakers of our times, Christopher Nolan has recently been in the news for his next movie, Oppenheimer. The forthcoming thriller has already become a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs. With Cillian Murphy as the lead, the Hollywood drama is based on the life of the American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is considered the father of the atomic bomb.

Christopher Nolan opens up about Oppenheimer

Speaking at a recent interview, Christopher Nolan shed some light on his highly-anticipated drama, Oppenheimer. He even talked about the invention of the atomic bomb and artificial intelligence (AI).

Christopher Nolan about Oppenheimer

Talking to Wired magazine, the director revealed that the movie, Oppenheimer, will focus on the invention that changed the course of human history forever. When Christopher Nolan was questioned about AI, the filmmaker compared it to the likes of the atomic bomb in the contemporary world.

Christopher Nolan compares AI and the atomic bomb

Christopher Nolan compared AI and the atomic bomb by saying, “I think the relationship is an interesting one. It’s not the same. But it’s the best analogy — which is why I used it in Tenet, for the dangers of unthinkingly unleashing a new technology on the world. It's a cautionary tale. There are lessons to be learned from it.”

He further mentioned that the atomic bomb was definitely an invention that managed to endanger the entire world.

Christopher Nolan on concerns related to AI

Christopher Nolan also mentioned people’s concerns about losing their jobs because of AI. He said, “If we endorse the view that AI is all-powerful, we are endorsing the view that it can alleviate people of responsibility for their actions — militarily, socio-economically, whatever. The biggest danger of AI is that we attribute these godlike characteristics to it and therefore let ourselves off the hook.”

The Interstellar maker also claimed that AI has emerged as an extremely powerful tool for filmmaking. “My position on technology as far as it relates to my work is that I want to use technology for what it's best for. Like if we do a stunt, a hazardous stunt. You could do it with much more visible wires, and then you just paint out the wires. Things like that.” Christopher Nolan said.