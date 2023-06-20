Chiranjeevi's post for Ram Charan-Upasana's 'Little Mega Princess' is adorable

Chiranjeevi has penned a heartfelt note for his granddaughter.

One of the most adored couples from the south film industry, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcomed their first child- a baby girl, today, 20 June. The couple have embraced parenthood after 11 years of marriage. Upasana Konidela reached the Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad yesterday evening and the little one was delivered early this morning. An official statement by the hospital said that both mother and child were doing well. Congratulations have been pouring in for Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela as they commence the new chapter of their lives.

Chiranjeevi pens a special post for his grand-daughter

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is Ram Charan's father, also took to his Twitter account and penned a special post for his little bundle of joy, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"

New parents to shift to Chiranjeevi's house

During a recent media interaction, Upasana Kamineni Konidela disclosed that she and Ram Charan will be shifting to Chiranjeevi's house in Hyderabad in order to create a more welcoming and supportive environment for their little one. She added that the couple wished for their newborn to spend ample time with her grandparents, just like they did as kids.

Special tune for the newborn

RRR singer Kaala Bhairava has scored a special tune for Ram Charan, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's baby girl. Thanking him for the adorable gesture, Ram Charan shared on social media, "Thank you Kaala Bhairava for creating this meaningful tune for our precious little one...We are sure this melody will bring happiness and joy to millions of children across the globe."

Thank you @kaalabhairava7, for creating this tune for us. We are sure this melody will bring happiness and joy to millions of children across the globe.. pic.twitter.com/911bGK4GZz — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 19, 2023

Handcrafted wooden cradle

Furthermore, the new parents were also given a handcrafted wooden cradle for their little one. The special cradle has been made by the incredible young women of the Prajwala Foundation, making it even more remarkable.

Ever since Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela announced their pregnancy, the fans have been keeping a close tab for every update on the power couple.

Ram Charan's next

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan has collaborated with director S Shankar for the political thriller Game Changer. Kiara Advani is the female lead of the much-hyped drama. Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, and Nassar have been roped in for other key roles.