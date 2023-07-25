Veere Di Wedding 2 to go on floors next year? Makers reportedly working on the script — Here’s what we know

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

‘Switch ON’ to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

10 benefits of exercise for men

8 times major films of Bollywood superstars clashed at box office

7 possible reasons for late periods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

Alia Bhatt speaks Bengali for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions but forgets her lines, Ranveer Singh roasts her

How world's heaviest actor, weighing 206 kg, lost 90 kg in one year to rock six-pack abs: This is his weight-loss secret

Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma unfold 'innocence of love' in debut film

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Veere Di Wedding 2 to go on floors next year? Makers reportedly working on the script — Here’s what we know

According to reports, the team has already locked in on the idea for the second installment in the series, Veere Di Wedding 2. They are currently working on the script.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The 2018 release, Veere Di Wedding, was a tale of four female best friends played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania who stand by each other during the ups and downs of life. Now, the latest buzz suggests that the makers are planning a sequel. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the team has already locked in on the idea for the second installment, and working on the script for Veere Di Wedding 2. According to reports, the final draft of the script will most likely be locked within the next few months. Following that, the makers will finalise the cast and crew. The makers aim to get the film on floors by next year.

While Veere Di Wedding was directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the director for the sequel is still not known. As far as the cast is concerned, although nothing has been finalised yet, movie enthusiasts wish to see the original cast reprise their roles in the sequel.

Sonam Kapoor, who essayed the role of Avni Sharma in Veere Di Wedding, has shifted base to London and has been spending all her time with her husband Anand Ahuja and their baby boy Vayu. Her last appearance was in the movie Blind, which was shot before her pregnancy. During an interview, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she was in no hurry to get back to work and will take her time before facing the camera again.

Swara Bhaskar who was seen as Sakshi Soni in the movie is also expecting her first child with her husband, Fahad Ahmad. Kareena Kapoor is on a family holiday with husband Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons.

Rhea Kapoor busy with The Crew

Rhea Kapoor who produced the original drama is occupied with her next, The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie will follow the life of three women working in the airline industry. A major chunk of the film has already been shot.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

This is India’s tallest building, it’s not Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, Anil Ambani’s Sea Wind, Gautam Singhania’s JK House

CAT 2023 exam date update: Registrations expected to begin soon, know to apply

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE