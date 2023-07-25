Veere Di Wedding 2 to go on floors next year? Makers reportedly working on the script — Here’s what we know

According to reports, the team has already locked in on the idea for the second installment in the series, Veere Di Wedding 2. They are currently working on the script.

The 2018 release, Veere Di Wedding, was a tale of four female best friends played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania who stand by each other during the ups and downs of life. Now, the latest buzz suggests that the makers are planning a sequel. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the team has already locked in on the idea for the second installment, and working on the script for Veere Di Wedding 2. According to reports, the final draft of the script will most likely be locked within the next few months. Following that, the makers will finalise the cast and crew. The makers aim to get the film on floors by next year.

While Veere Di Wedding was directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the director for the sequel is still not known. As far as the cast is concerned, although nothing has been finalised yet, movie enthusiasts wish to see the original cast reprise their roles in the sequel.

Sonam Kapoor, who essayed the role of Avni Sharma in Veere Di Wedding, has shifted base to London and has been spending all her time with her husband Anand Ahuja and their baby boy Vayu. Her last appearance was in the movie Blind, which was shot before her pregnancy. During an interview, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she was in no hurry to get back to work and will take her time before facing the camera again.

Swara Bhaskar who was seen as Sakshi Soni in the movie is also expecting her first child with her husband, Fahad Ahmad. Kareena Kapoor is on a family holiday with husband Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons.

Rhea Kapoor busy with The Crew

Rhea Kapoor who produced the original drama is occupied with her next, The Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie will follow the life of three women working in the airline industry. A major chunk of the film has already been shot.