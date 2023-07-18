Keerthy Suresh to make Bollywood debut in Atlee’s movie alongside Varun Dhawan? Here’s what we know

Titled VD 18 for now, the movie is expected to go on the floors next month. The makers have reportedly planned a three-month schedule and want to finish the shoot by November.

South Indian actresses such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Pooja Hegde have made a strong mark in Bollywood. Now, there seems to be another addition to the list. After taking over the South film industry, National-Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is reportedly set to make debut in Bollywood. According to a recent report in Pinkvilla, Keerthy will be seen making her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan. She will reportedly be seen as the leading lady in Atlee's forthcoming action entertainer. According to the report, Keerthy will essay a strong and glamorous character in the commercial entertainer.

The report further states that the film will feature one more actress. While Keerthy Suresh has already been roped in, the second female lead is yet to be locked.

Titled VD 18 for now, the drama is expected to go on the floors next month in Mumbai. The makers have reportedly planned a three-month schedule and want to finish the shoot by November. The makers are targeting a theatrical release on May 31, 2024.

As per reports, Varun Dhawan will be seen as a police officer in the movie. Produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee under the banner of Cine1 Studios, and A For Apple Studios, the movie is being presented by Jawan director, Atlee.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan?

Varun Dhawan is presently busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s movie, Bawaal. With Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, the movie will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

Varun Dhawan will also be making his OTT debut in Raj and DK’s spy thriller series, Citadel. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood drama of the same name.

Keerthy Suresh will portray megastar Chiranjeevi's sister in the action entertainer, Bholaa Shankar. Her line-up further includes movies like Revolver Rita, Raghu Thatha, Kannivedi and Siren.