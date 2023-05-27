Boney Kapoor's Witty Caption On Daughter Khushi's Masked Look Is A Typical Dad Joke

Khushi Kapoor is set to make her debut with The Archies.

Boney Kapoor shares a close bond with his children. But the film producer seems to leave no chance to crack a joke at their expense either. This time, his daughter Khushi Kapoor was the target. Wondering what we are talking about? Sharing a picture of his daughter in a pink face mask on his Instagram Stories, Boney Kapoor captioned it, "Covid is over, beta."



The image captured Khushi Kapoor in a tie and dye print t-shirt, denim jeans, and sneakers. Boney Kapoor's tongue-in-cheek remark is a typical dad joke and captures the fun bond he shares with his children.

In 2018, Janhvi Kapoor, the elder daughter of Boney Kapoor, made her entry into the Bollywood industry with the film Dhadak. Now, it's time for his younger daughter, Khushi Kapoor to step into the limelight as she prepares for an impressive debut in the film industry. She will be appearing in Zoya Akhtar’s highly anticipated project- The Archies. What's even more exciting is that this project also marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, who is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.

Even before making her Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor has been capturing everyone's attention with her remarkable fashion sense. Whether acing airport looks or joining her friends for casual outings, she always manages to impress people with her impeccable style sense.



Boney Kapoor On Khushi Kapoor’s Bollywood Debut



Boney Kapoor, in an interview with ETimes, shared that he and late wife Sridevi had not foreseen Khushi Kapoor's entry into the industry with such a promising project, Boney Kapoor revealed that when Sridevi passed away, Khushi Kapoor was just 16 years old, and the couple did not have any expectations for the teenager’s entry into the film industry. “At the time when Sridevi passed away Khushi (Kapoor) was just 16 years old. At that time she and I did not expect anything from Khushi. Although, Khushi Kapoor might have had these desires and an ambition to become an actress from back then, but humne nahi socha tha ki yeh actor banegi (we did not think that she would become an actor). As parents we were just busy making sure she studies well and finishes her schooling,” the producer said.



Zoya Akhtar's The Archies

Apart from Suhan Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor, The Archies also stars Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. This much-hyped project is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2023.